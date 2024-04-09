×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Nifty, Sensex poised for fresh record highs

As of 8:40 am, GIFT Nifty was seen trading at 22,828, signalling an opening above the previous session's close of 22,666.30 for the NSE Nifty 50.

Reported by: Business Desk
Indian stock markets to open higher
Stock market news | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Stock market news: Indian benchmarks, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex are poised to commence trading at fresh historic highs as domestic investor confidence remains robust and companies release optimistic financial updates in anticipation of the upcoming earnings season.

As of 8:40 am, GIFT Nifty was seen trading at 22,828, signalling an opening above the previous session's close of 22,666.30 for the NSE Nifty 50.

Monday witnessed record highs for both the Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, buoyed by a resurgence in heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries and auto manufacturers.

The collective market capitalisation of all stocks listed on BSE surpassed Rs 400 lakh crore ($4.80 trillion) on Monday, with NSE-listed companies falling just shy of the same milestone.

Dhiraj Reli, Managing Director and Chief Executive at HDFC Securities, commented on the positive market sentiment, attributing it to "encouraging" updates from companies and anticipation surrounding the forthcoming quarterly results. Reli also noted the optimism regarding the upcoming general elections, set to begin on April 19, and the expectations of continued policy stability.

Domestic institutional investors (DII) have demonstrated consistent bullishness, being net buyers of Indian shares in 21 out of the past 25 sessions since the start of March, accumulating stocks worth Rs 59,783 crore during this period. On Monday alone, DIIs acquired shares worth Rs 3,471 crore, while foreign institutional investors net sold equities worth Rs 685 crore.

As Asian markets tread cautiously awaiting US inflation data and a significant European Central Bank meeting, US stocks concluded a relatively stable session overnight.

Stocks to watch

  • Tata Motors: Car makers said Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales rose 11 per cent in March quarter.
  • Axis Bank: Bain Capital likely to sell $429 million stake in the private lender, according to a term sheet.
  • Dilip Buildcon: Company declared as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 1,092 billion rupees.
  • Sula Vineyards: Wine maker said it recorded double-digit percentage revenue growth in March quarter as well as financial year 2024.
     
Published April 9th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

