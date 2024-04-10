×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Nifty, Sensex poised for higher open; eyes on US inflation data

As of 8:23 am, GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,825, signalling a higher opening for the Nifty 50 above its Tuesday close of 22,642.75.

Reported by: Business Desk
Indian stock markets to open higher
Indian stock markets to open higher | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: India's benchmark indices are expected to start the day on a positive note, buoyed by optimism surrounding upcoming corporate earnings reports, while investors closely monitor US inflation figures for insights into potential interest rate movements.

As of 8:23 am, GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,825, signalling a higher opening for the Nifty 50 above its Tuesday close of 22,642.75.

Advertisement

Despite achieving record highs in the past two sessions, both the Nifty and S&P BSE Sensex experienced declines on Tuesday, attributed to profit-booking activities at elevated levels.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, remarked, "Despite profit booking on Tuesday, we expect the uptrend to continue for domestic equities, helped by healthy March quarter business updates, which has led to expectations of a positive results season."

Advertisement

Encouraging financial updates from leading Nifty 50-listed firms such as HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors have bolstered hopes for a favourable earnings season. Tata Consultancy Services, the top IT services company, is slated to kickstart the quarterly results season with its earnings report on Friday.

Institutional investor activity has remained robust, with domestic investors net buying Indian shares in 22 out of 26 sessions since the start of March, injecting stocks worth Rs 62,039 (approximately $7.5 billion) during this period. On Tuesday, domestic institutional investors net purchased shares worth Rs 2,257 crore, while foreign institutional investors were net sellers of equities worth Rs 593 crore.

Advertisement

Across Asian markets, investor sentiment remained subdued, with attention drawn to potential intervention by Japanese authorities to stabilise the yen's decline. In the US, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices posted modest gains, while the Dow Jones remained largely unchanged.

Market participants are eagerly awaiting US inflation data, which is anticipated to reflect an uptick in headline inflation for February. Strong recent economic indicators have tempered expectations of a rate cut in June, and any indications of higher-than-expected inflation are likely to fuel concerns about further delays in rate adjustments.

Advertisement

Stocks to Watch

  • Paytm: Surinder Chawla resigned from his position as the chief executive and managing director of Paytm Payments Bank.
  • Axis Bank: Bain Capital divested its entire stake in the private lender, raising $429 million, as per exchange data.
  • Paisalo Digital: The company reported a 32 per cent year-on-year increase in assets under management (AUM) for the March quarter, with disbursements growing by 38 per cent.
Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

a minute ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

4 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

5 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

10 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

16 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

17 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

18 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

20 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

24 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

31 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

31 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

33 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

35 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

38 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

40 minutes ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

40 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo