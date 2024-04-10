Advertisement

Stock market news: India's benchmark indices are expected to start the day on a positive note, buoyed by optimism surrounding upcoming corporate earnings reports, while investors closely monitor US inflation figures for insights into potential interest rate movements.

As of 8:23 am, GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,825, signalling a higher opening for the Nifty 50 above its Tuesday close of 22,642.75.

Despite achieving record highs in the past two sessions, both the Nifty and S&P BSE Sensex experienced declines on Tuesday, attributed to profit-booking activities at elevated levels.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, remarked, "Despite profit booking on Tuesday, we expect the uptrend to continue for domestic equities, helped by healthy March quarter business updates, which has led to expectations of a positive results season."

Encouraging financial updates from leading Nifty 50-listed firms such as HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors have bolstered hopes for a favourable earnings season. Tata Consultancy Services, the top IT services company, is slated to kickstart the quarterly results season with its earnings report on Friday.

Institutional investor activity has remained robust, with domestic investors net buying Indian shares in 22 out of 26 sessions since the start of March, injecting stocks worth Rs 62,039 (approximately $7.5 billion) during this period. On Tuesday, domestic institutional investors net purchased shares worth Rs 2,257 crore, while foreign institutional investors were net sellers of equities worth Rs 593 crore.

Across Asian markets, investor sentiment remained subdued, with attention drawn to potential intervention by Japanese authorities to stabilise the yen's decline. In the US, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices posted modest gains, while the Dow Jones remained largely unchanged.

Market participants are eagerly awaiting US inflation data, which is anticipated to reflect an uptick in headline inflation for February. Strong recent economic indicators have tempered expectations of a rate cut in June, and any indications of higher-than-expected inflation are likely to fuel concerns about further delays in rate adjustments.

Stocks to Watch

Paytm : Surinder Chawla resigned from his position as the chief executive and managing director of Paytm Payments Bank.

: Surinder Chawla resigned from his position as the chief executive and managing director of Paytm Payments Bank. Axis Bank : Bain Capital divested its entire stake in the private lender, raising $429 million, as per exchange data.

: Bain Capital divested its entire stake in the private lender, raising $429 million, as per exchange data. Paisalo Digital: The company reported a 32 per cent year-on-year increase in assets under management (AUM) for the March quarter, with disbursements growing by 38 per cent.