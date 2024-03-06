×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Nifty, Sensex poised for muted opening following Asian trends

Both the Nifty 50 index and BSE Sensex incurred losses on Tuesday, retracting from four consecutive sessions of gains after data revealing strong GDP growth.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sensex
Sensex | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex are expected to start the day on a subdued note, having broken a four-session winning streak in the previous session. This mirrors the performance of Asian counterparts, as investors await the Federal Reserve Chair's congressional testimony and pivotal US job data.

At 8:10 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,425, indicating a likely opening near the Nifty 50's Tuesday close of 22,356.30.

Advertisement

Both the Nifty 50 index and BSE Sensex incurred losses on Tuesday, retracting from four consecutive sessions of gains following data revealing India's economy's fastest growth in six quarters.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Markets exhibited a lack of enthusiasm ahead of key US economic data and Fed Chair Powell's remarks on interest rates. Domestic equities are anticipated to undergo further consolidation in the near term."

Advertisement

Asian markets remained subdued, while Wall Street closed lower overnight in anticipation of the Federal Reserve Chair's congressional testimony and crucial labor market data scheduled later in the week.

On Tuesday, foreign portfolio investors injected Rs 574 crore ($69.25 million) into the market, while domestic institutional investors made purchases worth Rs 1,835 crore.

Advertisement

Stocks to watch

  • JM Financial: The Reserve Bank of India barred the company from providing financing against shares and debentures.
  • JSW Energy: A unit of the company entered into a battery energy storage purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp.
  • Wipro: The company acquired a 27 per cent stake in SDVerse LLC for $5.85 million. SDVerse is a joint venture involving Wipro, General Motors, and auto parts supplier Magna.
  • Coal India: Gevra mine gets environmental clearance to expand to 70 metric tonnes per year.
  • Westlife Foodworld: FSSAI junks allegation that McDonald's outlets use “fake cheese” in their products. 

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  2. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  3. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL in the MI vs DC

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  5. Drake Bell Alleges He Was Sexually Abused As Child Actor

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo