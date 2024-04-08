×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,656.5 as of 8:38 am, indicating a higher opening for the NSE Nifty 50 compared to its previous close of 22,513.70 on Friday.

Reported by: Business Desk
Indian stock markets to open higher
Indian stock markets to open higher | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Stock market news: Indian benchmarks, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, are expected to open higher on Monday, aiming to extend their record highs as the corporate earnings season looms, although subdued expectations of a US rate cut in June may impact sentiment.

GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 22,656.5 as of 8:38 am, indicating a higher opening for the NSE Nifty 50 compared to its previous close of 22,513.70 on Friday.

Last week, the benchmark Nifty and S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN marked a third consecutive week of gains. The Sensex achieved a record closing high on Friday, while the Nifty narrowly missed its record close by one point.

Financial stocks led the rally last week, buoyed by HDFC Bank's HDBK.NS impressive 7 per cent surge, largely attributed to sequential growth in deposits for the March quarter.

On the other hand, consumer companies delivered a mixed set of sales updates, although expectations of easing inflation are anticipated to contribute to stronger financial results.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Friday its projection of a 7 per cent expansion in the economy for the fiscal year, citing strengthening rural demand, improved employment conditions, and moderating inflation pressures as key factors.

Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management, remarked, "The earnings season, commencing this week, is anticipated to demonstrate steady growth."

However, Asian markets remained subdued following a robust US jobs report, which dampened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in June.

The probability of a pause in June has increased to 52 per cent, up from roughly 40 per cent a week ago, according to the CMEGroup's FedWatch tool.

Market focus will be on Wipro WIPR.NS following Thierry Delaporte's resignation as CEO of the country's fourth-largest information technology (IT) company over the weekend.

Stocks to watch

  • Tata Steel: The company reported its highest-ever annual crude steel production in fiscal year 2024.
  • Adani Wilmar: The company recorded double-digit percentage growth in edible oil sales in the March quarter.
  • Titan: The company achieved a 17 per cent revenue growth in the March quarter, driven by robust demand for jewellery.
