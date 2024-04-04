Advertisement

Stock market news: Indian benchmarks, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, are set to open higher on Thursday, in line with a rebound observed in Asian peers, bolstered by sustained retail inflows ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision later this week.

The Gift Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 22,601.50 as of 08:09 am, indicating that the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 will open above Wednesday's close of 22,434.65.

Asian markets kicked off the day on a positive note, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index adding 0.4 per cent after experiencing a decline of about 1 per cent in the previous session.

Overnight, most Wall Street stock indexes recorded gains as US data revealed a slowdown in the country's services industry growth, signaling a potential easing of inflation concerns.

Indian shares concluded Wednesday's session with a flat performance, outperforming other Asian peers.

According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 2,214 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,102 crore.

Domestic investors have maintained a net buying stance on Indian shares for 11 consecutive sessions, mitigating outflows from foreign portfolio investors during this period.

Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research, PMS, remarked, "The market's short-term trajectory will hinge on the outcome of the earnings season, starting next week, with success potentially driving the Nifty 50 to fresh highs, while disappointing results could lead to a period of further consolidation or correction."

In its upcoming monetary policy decision on Friday, the RBI is anticipated to maintain rates steady, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Market participants eagerly await the central bank's commentary on inflation and growth to gauge the future rate outlook, analysts noted.

Stocks to watch

Axis Bank : The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed infusion of Rs 1,612 crore by the company in Max Life Insurance.

: The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed infusion of Rs 1,612 crore by the company in Max Life Insurance. Avenue Supermarts : The standalone revenue from operations for the March quarter rose by 19.9 per cent year-on-year, as per the company's business update.

: The standalone revenue from operations for the March quarter rose by 19.9 per cent year-on-year, as per the company's business update. KEC International : The company secured orders worth Rs 816 crore. The total order intake for fiscal year 2024 stood at Rs 18,102 crore.

: The company secured orders worth Rs 816 crore. The total order intake for fiscal year 2024 stood at Rs 18,102 crore. RBL Bank: The lender reported a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in gross advances for the March quarter, while total deposits surged by 22 per cent.