Stock market news: Indian benchmarks are anticipated to open lower on Friday as robust US inflation figures dampened expectations of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts, with attention shifting towards the commencement of the domestic earnings season, headlined by Tata Consultancy Services later in the day.

The GIFT Nifty index was trading at 22,679 as of 8:22 a.m. IST, signaling that the Nifty 50 is likely to open below its Wednesday's closing record of 22,753.80. The Indian stock market remained close yesterday on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

Asian markets also started the day in negative territory, extending losses following the release of robust US consumer price inflation data, denting hopes of immediate Fed rate adjustments.

The markets, which previously anticipated a rate cut in June, are now pricing in a hiatus in both June and July policy meetings, according to the CMEGroup's FedWatch Tool.

India's benchmark indices achieved all-time closing highs on Wednesday, with the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) settling above the 75,000 mark for the first time.

With the onset of the March quarter earnings season, focus will be on IT stocks, particularly Tata Consultancy Services, set to report post-market close on Friday.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, expects subdued results for IT firms due to weak client spending in the US He notes, "The market response will depend on the management commentary."

Analysts anticipate that earnings releases will significantly influence market direction over the coming weeks.

Post-market closure, attention will also be on India's consumer price inflation data for March, expected to ease to a five-month low of 4.91 per cent, albeit remaining above the central bank's 4 per cent medium-term target, as per economists polled by Reuters.

The Nifty and Sensex have gained approximately 1 per cent this week thus far.

If these gains hold, they will register a fourth consecutive weekly increase and the eighth out of the last nine weeks, driven by sustained domestic inflows and robust macroeconomic data.

Stocks to Watch

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The company launched Nerivio, a drug-free migraine management device, in Europe via its subsidiary.

Phoenix Mills: Retail consumption surged 22 per cent year-on-year in fiscal 2024, with March quarter gross retail collections climbing 37 per cent.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company reported a 10 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the March quarter.

Computer Age Management Services: The Reserve Bank of India granted authorisation for the company to operate as an online payment aggregator.