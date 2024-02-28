Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Nifty, Sensex set for subdued start amid global economic caution

Despite the Nifty 50 hitting consecutive record highs last week, it has been trading within a narrow 150-point range for the past three sessions.

Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex are poised for a subdued start on Wednesday, following the trend in Asian markets, as investors await crucial US economic indicators. The GIFT Nifty was steady at 22,398 at 8:00 am, indicating a marginal uptick from Tuesday's close of 22,198.35 on the NSE Nifty 50.

Despite the Nifty 50 hitting consecutive record highs last week, it has been trading within a narrow 150-point range for the past three sessions. Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Financial Services, noted, "The market is looking ahead to key economic data, both domestic and global, with US inflation grabbing the most attention, as that will provide fresh signals on interest rate cuts."

Advertisement

Asian markets opened without much change, while Wall Street ended with a mixed performance after consumer confidence data for February showed a larger-than-expected decline. The focus now shifts to the US Federal Reserve's core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report due on Thursday, which is anticipated to offer insights into the timing of potential rate adjustments.

Expectations for an early US rate cut have diminished, with markets now pricing in a probable cut in June instead of the previously anticipated March, following recent data indicating higher-than-expected inflation and robust labor market figures.

Advertisement

In the domestic arena, eyes are on the forthcoming growth figures for India, expected after Thursday's closing bell, with forecasts suggesting a moderated growth rate of 6.6 per cent year-on-year for the October-December quarter.

Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,509 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 2,862 crore.

Advertisement

Stocks in focus

  • Vodafone Idea: Company approved plan to raise over $5 billion through equity and debt, to roll out its 5G network service and expand 4G coverage.
  • ONGC: Company incorporated unit ONGC Green to engage in renewable energy, bio-fuels and bio-gas, green hydrogen businesses.
  • GE T&D India: Company received orders crore from Power Grid Corporation of India to supply shunt reactors for various transmission projects.\

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

6 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

6 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

6 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

6 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

6 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

6 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

6 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

8 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

10 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

13 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

15 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

15 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

15 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

15 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 2 Injured After Portion of Rock Collapses in Chhattisgarh Mine

    India News29 minutes ago

  2. Bill Gates in Odisha: Meeting Scheduled With CM Patnaik and Others

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. India LIVE News | PM Modi in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Today

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. After RS Debacle, Sukhu Govt Faces Do-or-Die Battle With In-Form BJP

    Politics News3 hours ago

  5. Mumbai Police Officer Dies by Suicide

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo