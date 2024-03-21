Advertisement

Stock market news: Indian benchmarks, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex are poised to open higher on Thursday, buoyed by a global stock rally spurred by the US Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its projection of three rate cuts this year.

As of 8:00 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 0.19 per cent up at 22,083.53, indicating that the Nifty 50 is expected to open more than 200 points above Wednesday's close of 21,839.10.

Overnight, Wall Street indexes surged after the Fed, as anticipated, kept rates unchanged and reaffirmed its commitment to three interest rate cuts in 2024.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed that recent high inflation readings had not altered the underlying narrative of gradually easing price pressures. He reiterated the central bank's earlier forecast of a soft landing for the US economy.

Powell's comments bolstered expectations of a rate cut in June, with the odds rising to 77 per cent from 59 per cent the previous day, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Asian markets also saw gains on Thursday, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising by 1.6 per cent.

India's shares had closed little changed on Wednesday, with the spotlight now turning to the US-rate sensitive information technology sector, which had seen declines over the past four sessions.

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers of Indian shares worth nearly Rs 2,600 crore (about $313 million) on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought a net Rs 2,668 crore worth of stocks.

Stocks to watch

Wipro : The company appointed Anne-Marie Rowland as the chief executive of its unit Capco, effective from April 1, 2024.

: The company appointed Anne-Marie Rowland as the chief executive of its unit Capco, effective from April 1, 2024. Torrent Power : The company entered into a share purchase agreement with Solapur Transmission to acquire a 100 per cent stake in a special purpose vehicle for establishing power transmission from renewable energy projects in Maharashtra.

: The company entered into a share purchase agreement with Solapur Transmission to acquire a 100 per cent stake in a special purpose vehicle for establishing power transmission from renewable energy projects in Maharashtra. Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 167 crore.

(With Reuters inputs.)