Stock market news: Indian equity markets are primed for a bullish opening on Wednesday, taking cues from international markets, with investor attention honed on the quarterly performance reports of several Nifty 50 companies slated for this week.

GIFT Nifty was observed trading at 22,449.50, as of 07:27 am, indicating an anticipated higher opening for the Nifty 50, surpassing its Tuesday close of 22,368.

On Tuesday, both the benchmark indexes Nifty and S&P BSE Sensex marked their third consecutive session of gains, mirroring the upward trajectory of global markets, which were buoyed by the easing concerns of a significant resurgence in Middle Eastern tensions.

The positive sentiment resonated in Asian markets, which commenced trading on a higher note, propelled by the overnight surge in US equities.

Investor scrutiny is expected to intensify on shares of Tata Consumer TACN.NS, following the announcement of robust fourth-quarter profits driven by a resilient domestic business.

Among the Nifty 50 constituents slated to release their earnings reports on Wednesday are Hindustan Unilever, LTIMindtree, and Axis Bank. Noteworthy companies such as Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki are also scheduled to unveil their earnings performances throughout the week.

According to provisional data from the NSE, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) divested Indian equities worth Rs 3,045 crore (approximately $365 million) on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) procured stocks worth Rs 2,919 crore.

For the month of April, FPI activity has shifted from net buyers to net sellers, offloading stocks worth Rs 10,539 crore, as per the data from the National Securities Depository.

Stocks in Focus

Tata Elxsi : The company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of expectations, attributed to subdued discretionary spending and weak demand in the media and communications vertical.

: The company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of expectations, attributed to subdued discretionary spending and weak demand in the media and communications vertical. IIFL Finance : The Reserve Bank of India has mandated a special audit for the non-bank finance company, following its recent prohibition from disbursing gold loans.

: The Reserve Bank of India has mandated a special audit for the non-bank finance company, following its recent prohibition from disbursing gold loans. ICICI Prudential Life: The company unveiled its fourth-quarter earnings post-market closure on Tuesday, revealing a reduced new business margin.