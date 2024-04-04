×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

Nifty, Sensex trim gains after record open as profit-booking emerges

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was trading 0.18% lower at 22,394.95 and BSE Sensex was trading 0.084% lower at 73,814.83 as of 12:20 pm.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Mid-day market update: Indian benchmarks, which opened on a high note, have now retreated as profit-booking takes centre stage after HDFC Bank's quarterly update. 

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 22,394.95 and BSE Sensex was trading 0.084 per cent lower at 73,814.83 as of 12:20 pm.

In the early trade today, Nifty 50 surged 0.82 per cent to reach a record high of 22,619 and BSE Sensex surged by 0.85 per cent to reach an all-time high of 74,501.

Saurabh Jain, Assistant Vice President of Research at SMC Global Securities, remarked, "At record high levels, there will be occasional profit booking, which is a normal feature of a bull market and a healthy one at that."

The banking sector, particularly high-weighted financials, saw a 0.5 per cent rise, largely led by HDFC Bank's 2 per cent surge. The bank's stock hit its highest level since January 17 after reporting sequential growth in deposits for the March quarter.

Investor focus now shifts towards the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Friday and the upcoming quarterly earnings season starting next week. A Reuters poll of economists suggests the RBI will likely maintain steady rates.

Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager at Invasset Portfolio Management Services, cautioned, "Quarterly results can lead to increased volatility, with markets near record highs."

Meanwhile, small and mid-cap stocks continued their rebound, with the broader indices rising by 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, after dropping in March on valuation concerns.

In individual stock movements, retailer D-mart's parent company, Avenue Supermarts, surged by 5 per cent following a robust March quarter business update. Construction firm KEC International also saw a notable 9 per cent climb after securing new orders worth Rs 816 crore.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

