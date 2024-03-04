Nifty set to begin trading at new record high

Advertisement

Markets to open higher: Nifty is set to open at a new all-time high on Monday, buoyed by robust domestic economic growth and in line with Asian markets following positive US data and Federal Reserve officials' comments hinting at potential interest rate cuts in June.

GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,523 as of 8:13 am indicating an opening above Saturday's close of 22,378.40 for the Nifty 50 index.

Advertisement

Both the Nifty and BSE Sensex have hit consecutive record highs after India's economy expanded by 8.4 per cent in the October-December period, marking its fastest growth in six quarters.

The total market capitalisation of all stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India has reached a record $4.72 trillion.

Advertisement

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, attributed the surge in benchmark indexes to strong GDP data and a robust performance in the manufacturing sector.

However, Nair cautioned that corrections in mid- and small-cap stocks could persist, especially with regulators stressing the disclosure of associated risks to asset management companies.

Advertisement

While blue-chip indexes soared, small-cap and mid-cap stocks, which are more domestically focused, experienced declines last week following reports that India's market regulator urged money managers to consider limiting investments in these segments due to concerns over excessive fund inflows.

Since the beginning of 2023, small-cap and mid-cap stocks have outperformed, gaining 65 per cent and 54 per cent, respectively, compared to the Nifty 50's 23 per cent rise.

Advertisement

Asian markets opened higher on the day, taking cues from Wall Street, which closed higher on Friday despite weak US economic data.

Comments from Fed officials have kept expectations of interest rate cuts alive for June.

Advertisement

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 81.87 crore on Saturday, while domestic institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 44.71 crore.

Stocks to watch

HG Infra Engineering: Company got letter of acceptance from South Central Railway for a project worth Rs 447 crore.

Moil: Company's manganese ore production increased 15 per cent year-on-year in February.

Advertisement

Patel Engineering: Company's joint venture received letter of acceptance from Telangana state government for a contract worth Rs 525 crore.

Ami Organics: Company got patents for two inventions, for a period of 20 years.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)