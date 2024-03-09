×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Nifty set to maintain its upward trajectory, likely to hit 22,800: Experts

In sectoral terms, pharmaceuticals, energy, and banking stocks led the gains, while the information technology (IT) and real estate sectors closed lower.

Reported by: Abhishek Vasudev
Nifty 50 hits fifth all-time high in 2024, amid fiscal boost
Nifty is poised to maintain its upward trajectory, gradually inching towards the 22,800 mark | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Markets inched higher for the fourth consecutive week, extending gains by nearly half a per cent. The week began with a robust upswing that bolstered investor sentiment, but the middle sessions witnessed muted activity. Nevertheless, renewed buying momentum in the final sessions propelled the index to close near the week’s peak.

In sectoral terms, pharmaceuticals, energy, and banking stocks led the gains, while the information technology (IT) and real estate sectors closed lower. However, the broader market saw underperformance, with the midcap index remaining range-bound and the small-cap index shedding approximately 3 per cent.

Advertisement

Amid scheduled macroeconomic data releases, the performance of global indices continues to influence market sentiment. Notably, profit-taking in the US markets, following a steady uptrend over four months, may induce intermediate volatility in domestic markets, especially at the opening bell.

Despite recent sectoral rotations, market optimism persists, underpinned by selective buying across key sectors. However, participation remains discerning, with investors favouring index majors and large midcaps for long trades, said Ajit Mishra SVP- Technical Research, Religare Broking.

Advertisement

Nifty: Technical outlook

“The Nifty is poised to maintain its upward trajectory, gradually inching towards the 22,800 mark. In case of profit-taking, the 21,900-22,150 zone is expected to provide a support cushion,” Mishra said.

Advertisement

“The ongoing streak of record-breaking performances by the Nifty for the third consecutive week highlights the market's resilience. However, midcap and small-cap indices struggled to keep pace, marking their third week of underperformance. In contrast, the Bank Nifty outperformed, poised to achieve new all-time highs,” Mishra added.

Recent regulatory concerns surrounding excessive enthusiasm in the midcap and small-cap space, coupled with actions impacting specific non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and city gas distributors, dampened overall investor sentiment.

Advertisement

“Last week saw the Tata Group, notably Tata Chemicals, surge over 40 per cent amid rumours of a potential listing of Tata Sons, adding to market excitement. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) re-entered the market as net buyers, injecting over Rs 10,000 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) maintained their buying momentum,” said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Going ahead, investor focus shifts to inflation data releases. Both India and the US are set to release their Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, with additional data releases including India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and the US Producer Price Index (PPI), Meena said.

Advertisement

“Technical indicators suggest continued bullish momentum for the Nifty, with strong support levels expected between 22,125 and 22,222. Similarly, the Bank Nifty faces a critical resistance zone at 48,000-48,300, with potential targets at 48,800 and 49,300,” Meena said.

Derivatives data indicates the potential for further short covering by FIIs, a trend that could drive prices higher, supported by a comfortable Put call ratio of 1.27, Meena added.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

12 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

14 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

16 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

16 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

17 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi's Viksit Push in Northeast: Projects Worth Rs 55,600cr Unveiled

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Apple relents in Epic feud, allows Fortnite return in EU after regulator

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. RCB legend Virat Kohli reveals profound adoration for the IPL

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. Shein braces for stricter EU online content regulations as user base sur

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo