Nifty is poised to maintain its upward trajectory, gradually inching towards the 22,800 mark

Markets inched higher for the fourth consecutive week, extending gains by nearly half a per cent. The week began with a robust upswing that bolstered investor sentiment, but the middle sessions witnessed muted activity. Nevertheless, renewed buying momentum in the final sessions propelled the index to close near the week’s peak.

In sectoral terms, pharmaceuticals, energy, and banking stocks led the gains, while the information technology (IT) and real estate sectors closed lower. However, the broader market saw underperformance, with the midcap index remaining range-bound and the small-cap index shedding approximately 3 per cent.

Amid scheduled macroeconomic data releases, the performance of global indices continues to influence market sentiment. Notably, profit-taking in the US markets, following a steady uptrend over four months, may induce intermediate volatility in domestic markets, especially at the opening bell.

Despite recent sectoral rotations, market optimism persists, underpinned by selective buying across key sectors. However, participation remains discerning, with investors favouring index majors and large midcaps for long trades, said Ajit Mishra SVP- Technical Research, Religare Broking.

Nifty: Technical outlook

“The Nifty is poised to maintain its upward trajectory, gradually inching towards the 22,800 mark. In case of profit-taking, the 21,900-22,150 zone is expected to provide a support cushion,” Mishra said.

“The ongoing streak of record-breaking performances by the Nifty for the third consecutive week highlights the market's resilience. However, midcap and small-cap indices struggled to keep pace, marking their third week of underperformance. In contrast, the Bank Nifty outperformed, poised to achieve new all-time highs,” Mishra added.

Recent regulatory concerns surrounding excessive enthusiasm in the midcap and small-cap space, coupled with actions impacting specific non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and city gas distributors, dampened overall investor sentiment.

“Last week saw the Tata Group, notably Tata Chemicals, surge over 40 per cent amid rumours of a potential listing of Tata Sons, adding to market excitement. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) re-entered the market as net buyers, injecting over Rs 10,000 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) maintained their buying momentum,” said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Going ahead, investor focus shifts to inflation data releases. Both India and the US are set to release their Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, with additional data releases including India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and the US Producer Price Index (PPI), Meena said.

“Technical indicators suggest continued bullish momentum for the Nifty, with strong support levels expected between 22,125 and 22,222. Similarly, the Bank Nifty faces a critical resistance zone at 48,000-48,300, with potential targets at 48,800 and 49,300,” Meena said.

Derivatives data indicates the potential for further short covering by FIIs, a trend that could drive prices higher, supported by a comfortable Put call ratio of 1.27, Meena added.

