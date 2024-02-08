Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Nifty set to open above 22,000 as indicated by GIFT Nifty

The Nifty 50 and Sensex hit record highs on Friday, primarily fuelled by strong performances in the IT sector.

Business Desk
NSE
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of Indian shares | Image:NSE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nifty set to open higher: Sensex and Nifty are expected to open higher on Monday, with a spotlight on information technology stocks following impressive results from HCL Technologies and Wipro. As of 7:57 am, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,046, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 will open above 22,000 mark for the first time.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex hit record highs on Friday, primarily fuelled by strong performances in the IT sector. Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys reported quarterly earnings that alleviated concerns about weak demand, setting a positive tone for the market. The momentum continues with HCL Technologies and Wipro also exceeding expectations in their results announced after market hours on Friday.

Advertisement

"The earnings season will be the biggest factor driving market movement in the next few weeks," emphasized Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President of Master Capital Services. He expects Nifty 50 companies to deliver robust quarterly results amid stable domestic macro-economic fundamentals.

Despite a rise in retail inflation in December, the Reserve Bank of India is anticipated to maintain an extended rate pause. Meanwhile, Asian markets exhibit subdued sentiments following China's central bank surprising the market with a rate pause ahead of key economic data and earnings releases.

Advertisement

In Friday's trading, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of Indian shares, amounting to Rs 340 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,911 crore.

Stocks to watch

Tata Consumer Products: The company acquired Capital Foods for total consideration of Rs 5,100 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The company received a letter of award to establish a 198.5 Mega Watt per annum electrolyser manufacturing capacity from Solar Energy Corporation of India

Advertisement

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The company secured an order from the Income Tax Department for a demand of Rs 1,371 crore.

Jio Financial Services and Angel One will report their December quarter earnings later in the day. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 08:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement