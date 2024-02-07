Advertisement

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by Nifty futures traded on GIFT Nifty. Nifty futures on GIFT Nifty in Gandhinagar rose 61 points to 21,255 amid mixed cues from Asian markets.

Asian markets were trading largely lower with Japan's Nikkei down 0.73 per cent, Shanghai Composite rose 0.14 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.26 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.33 per cent and Singapore's SET dropped 0.98 per cent.

Advertisement

Overnight, S&P 500 posted a second straight record high close on Monday as tech stocks added to recent gains and investors awaited upcoming corporate reports for clues on this year's profit outlook.

Friday's finish confirmed that the S&P 500 has been in a bull market since it closed at its low on Oct. 12, 2022, according to one commonly used measure.

Advertisement

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,115 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 214 crore.

Sensex and Nifty turned highly volatile in trade on Tuesday as Sensex fell over 1,800 points from the day's highest level and Nifty dropped below 21,200 after rising above 21,700 in intraday deals.

Advertisement

Stocks in focus

Havells: The company reported net profit of Rs 288 crore versus Rs 284 crore during the same period last year.

Advertisement

L&T Finance: The company's net profit rose 41 per cent to Rs 640 crore in December quarter from Rs 454 crore. The company has appointed Sudipta Roy as MD and CEO for five years.

Glenmark: The company's operating profit surged 19 per cent to Rs 173 crore from Rs 146 crore.

Advertisement

Nazara Technologies: The company has acquired Comic Con India for Rs 55 crore.

Pidilite: The Fevicol maker's net profit zoomed 66 per cent to Rs 511 crore from Rs 308 crore in December quarter. Its margins advanced 720 basis points to 23.7 per cent.

Advertisement

TVS Motor, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, DLF and Tech Mahindra will be in focus as they will report their third quarter earnings later in the day.

