Updated January 16th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

Nifty set to open lower as indicated by GIFT Nifty; HDFC Bank in focus

Over the last five sessions, the Nifty 50 has recorded a gain of 2.72 per cent, hitting new all-time highs in the last two sessions

Business Desk
Sensex
Sensex | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nifty 50 index, the National Stock Exchange benchmark index, is set for a subdued opening on Tuesday, aligning with its Asian counterparts. The anticipation lingers ahead of crucial economic data from China, following a recent surge in the index to unprecedented heights.

As of 7:52 am, the GIFT Nifty traded at 22,104, down 40 points. Yesterday marked a historic moment as both the Nifty 50 and Sensex breached the 22,000 and 73,000 levels, respectively, propelled by the stellar performance of information technology stocks. The top four software companies exceeded third-quarter earnings expectations, fueling the market rally.

Over the last five sessions, the Nifty 50 has recorded a gain of 2.72 per cent, hitting new all-time highs in the last two sessions. Today, investor attention is riveted on the results of HDFC Bank, India's largest private lender.

In the broader financial landscape, Asian markets witnessed a dip ahead of the release of China's quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) data on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Wall Street took a breather on Monday for a holiday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) exhibited a positive sentiment on Monday, net buying Indian shares worth Rs 1,086 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 821 crore.

Stocks to watch:

Angel One: The stock brokerage company reported a 14 per cent increase in third-quarter profit, attributed to a surge in orders and client additions.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Madhya Pradesh project valued at Rs 251 crore.

Zomato: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund divested 45 million shares, constituting a 0.51 per cent stake in the food delivery company, through bulk deals at an average price of Rs 138.15 per share.

Aster DM Healthcare: The hospital chain unveiled plans to distribute 70-80 per cent of the $903 million proceeds from selling its Gulf business to shareholders.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

