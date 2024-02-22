Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 16:34 IST
Nifty 50 settles above 22,200 for first time, Sensex surges 500 points
NSE Nifty 50, which touched an intraday high of 22,252.50, is hitting a 52-week high for the fourth straight trading session.
- Business
- 2 min read
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex opened Thursday, February 22, 2024, on a flat note, taking cues from global peers. However, indices surged during the day's trade bolstered by investor enthusiasm for automobile and information technology companies. NSE Nifty 50, which touched an intraday high of 22,252.50, is hitting a 52-week high for the fourth straight trading session. The benchmark index also ended at a record high of 22,217.45. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex ended 535.15 points higher at 73,158.24.
“The domestic market staged a recovery from the day’s low, buoyed by positive PMI data from the Eurozone and an impressive earnings report from US tech stocks. The broader market showed resilience as India’s economic activity continued to expand in February, with both service and manufacturing PMI improving. Consequently, it resulted in outperformance in discretionary stocks and capital goods,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
Sensex top gainers
- HCL Tech: 3.12 per cent
- ITC: 2.73 per cent
- M&M: 2.61 per cent
- TCS: 2.44 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 2.32 per cent
- L&T: 2.05 per cent
Sensex top losers
- IndusIndBank: -1.87 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.28 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: -1.11 per cent
- SBIN: -0.73 per cent
- HUL: -0.61 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.46 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- Coal India: 3.48 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 3.43 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 3.04 per cent
- ITC: 2.89 per cent
- HCL Tech: 2.85 per cent
Nifty top losers
- IndusIndBank: -1.66 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.19 per cent
- BPCL: -1.14 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: -0.98 per cent
- HUL: -0.75 per cent
- SBIN: -0.59 per cent
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 16:00 IST
