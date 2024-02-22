Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex opened Thursday, February 22, 2024, on a flat note, taking cues from global peers. However, indices surged during the day's trade bolstered by investor enthusiasm for automobile and information technology companies. NSE Nifty 50, which touched an intraday high of 22,252.50, is hitting a 52-week high for the fourth straight trading session. The benchmark index also ended at a record high of 22,217.45. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex ended 535.15 points higher at 73,158.24.

“The domestic market staged a recovery from the day’s low, buoyed by positive PMI data from the Eurozone and an impressive earnings report from US tech stocks. The broader market showed resilience as India’s economic activity continued to expand in February, with both service and manufacturing PMI improving. Consequently, it resulted in outperformance in discretionary stocks and capital goods,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Sensex top gainers

HCL Tech: 3.12 per cent

ITC: 2.73 per cent

M&M: 2.61 per cent

TCS: 2.44 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 2.32 per cent

L&T: 2.05 per cent

Sensex top losers

IndusIndBank: -1.87 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.28 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank: -1.11 per cent

SBIN: -0.73 per cent

HUL: -0.61 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.46 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Coal India: 3.48 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 3.43 per cent

Eicher Motors: 3.04 per cent

ITC: 2.89 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.85 per cent

Nifty top losers

IndusIndBank: -1.66 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.19 per cent

BPCL: -1.14 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank: -0.98 per cent

HUL: -0.75 per cent

SBIN: -0.59 per cent