Advertisement

Japan’s Nikkie: Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded, showing resilience after Friday's significant losses, albeit with some sectors under pressure.on Monday.

The Nikkei surged by 0.72 per cent to 37,334.97 during the midday break, with earlier gains reaching as high as 1 per cent. Friday's market turmoil, spurred by concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East, saw the index plummet by 2.66 per cent, its steepest decline in over a year and a half.

Advertisement

Investors' sentiment appeared buoyed by a natural inclination to buy back stocks after Friday's downturn, according to Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities. However, the chip sector remained a point of concern, mirroring losses experienced by U.S. counterparts.

U.S. chip-related stocks, including the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, took a hit on Friday, recording its largest weekly percentage drop in nearly two years.

Advertisement

Consequently, Japanese companies in the chip industry, such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest, saw declines of 4.06 per cent and 3.85 per cent, respectively. Fabless system-on-chip design firm Socionext experienced the most significant percentage loss on the Nikkei, dropping by 5.6 per cent.

Nissan Motor also faced challenges, falling by 2.62 per cent after revising its annual operating profit estimate downwards by 14.5 per cent, citing lower-than-expected vehicle sales.

Advertisement

However, there were pockets of strength in the market. The broader Topix index demonstrated resilience, climbing by 1.41 per cent to 2,660.84. This positive sentiment was reflected across most sectors, with approximately 90 per cent of listed stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange registering gains.

Utilities stocks notably surged, with Kansai Electric Power leading the charge with a 5.61 per cent increase, followed by Chubu Electric Power and Osaka Gas, which rose by 4.53 per cent and 4.69 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Despite lingering uncertainties, Monday's trading session showcased a mixed picture, with investors cautiously navigating geopolitical tensions and sector-specific challenges while seeking opportunities amid market volatility.

With Reuters Input

Advertisement