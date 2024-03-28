×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Nikkei declines over 1% amid currency intervention caution

Foreign investors are keen on buying Japanese stocks but are waiting for favourable valuations, closely monitoring fluctuations in the yen.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nikkei falls: Japan's Nikkei share average witnessed a decline of more than 1 per cent on Thursday, primarily attributed to a majority of companies trading ex-dividend. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid expectations of potential intervention by local authorities in the currency market.

As of 02:02 GMT, the Nikkei was down 1.2 per cent at 40,273.29, while the broader Topix slipped 1.36 per cent to 2,761.32.

Advertisement

Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, commented on the market's cautious stance, particularly regarding potential currency intervention. 

Hosoi highlighted uncertainty regarding the timing and level of intervention by the Japanese government. 

Advertisement

Foreign investors are keen on buying Japanese stocks but are waiting for favourable valuations, closely monitoring fluctuations in the yen.

The yen fell to a 34-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, prompting Japan's monetary authorities to convene an emergency meeting to address the weakening currency. 

Advertisement

Top currency diplomat Masato Kanda stressed the possibility of taking measures to counter disorderly FX movements.

The market was additionally impacted by ex-dividend stocks, with many components witnessing a decline. Advantest and Tokyo Electron were notable decliners, while Fast Retailing also slipped.

Advertisement

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's industry sub-indexes, paper makers saw the most notable decline, while energy explorers emerged as the best-performing sector.

Out of the 225 Nikkei components, 35 stocks rose, and 190 fell, reflecting the overall bearish sentiment prevailing in the market.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

a few seconds ago
In Big Blow to Congress in Karnataka, 5 MLAs to Quit Party Over Lok Sabah Ticket Fiasco

Karnataka Crisis

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

2 minutes ago
Pears

Fruits For Weight Loss

3 minutes ago
Islamic State has released a photoset, this time from Pakistan

ISIS' new threat

4 minutes ago
Sunita Kejriwal

Trouble For Kejriwal

6 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Finance

8 minutes ago
Gunshot shot dead

U'khand Gurdwara Firing

8 minutes ago
Skincare Guide For Acne

Skin Care Guide For Acne

8 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

9 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Trailer Out

10 minutes ago
Florence Pugh

Thunderbolts Set Tour

16 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

16 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti's Chooda Ceremony

22 minutes ago
Gautam Adani

Adani Family

23 minutes ago
M Jagadesh Kumar

NET score for PhD

26 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

Varun's 1st Reaction

26 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News16 hours ago

  4. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo