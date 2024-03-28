Advertisement

Nikkei falls: Japan's Nikkei share average witnessed a decline of more than 1 per cent on Thursday, primarily attributed to a majority of companies trading ex-dividend. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid expectations of potential intervention by local authorities in the currency market.

As of 02:02 GMT, the Nikkei was down 1.2 per cent at 40,273.29, while the broader Topix slipped 1.36 per cent to 2,761.32.

Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, commented on the market's cautious stance, particularly regarding potential currency intervention.

Hosoi highlighted uncertainty regarding the timing and level of intervention by the Japanese government.

Foreign investors are keen on buying Japanese stocks but are waiting for favourable valuations, closely monitoring fluctuations in the yen.

The yen fell to a 34-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, prompting Japan's monetary authorities to convene an emergency meeting to address the weakening currency.

Top currency diplomat Masato Kanda stressed the possibility of taking measures to counter disorderly FX movements.

The market was additionally impacted by ex-dividend stocks, with many components witnessing a decline. Advantest and Tokyo Electron were notable decliners, while Fast Retailing also slipped.

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's industry sub-indexes, paper makers saw the most notable decline, while energy explorers emerged as the best-performing sector.

Out of the 225 Nikkei components, 35 stocks rose, and 190 fell, reflecting the overall bearish sentiment prevailing in the market.

(With Reuters Inputs)