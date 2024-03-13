Advertisement

Nikkei share average: Japan's Nikkei share average extended its losses for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as investors pondered the possibility of a policy shift at the upcoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting.

The Nikkei slipped 0.26 per cent to close at 38,695.97, after briefly surpassing the key 39,000 mark earlier in the session. The broader Topix also ended lower, down 0.33 per cent at 2,648.51.

Investors approached the market cautiously ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting, with many anticipating a potential lift of short-term interest rates from negative territory either next week or by April.

Chip-related shares managed to limit the losses, following gains in the US market. Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T rose 2.41 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.

However, 137 of the Nikkei's 225 constituents posted declines. Major shares such as SoftBank Group 9984.T, down 0.19 per cent, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing 9983.T, losing 0.69 per cent, weighed on the index.

Daikin Industries 6367.T, an electrical equipment manufacturer, fell 2.64 per cent.

The yen's strengthening in the Asian session put pressure on exporters, as traders awaited the initial results of the spring wage negotiations, scheduled for release on Friday.

Toyota Motors 7203.T was among the exporters affected, declining by 0.89 per cent.

Maki Sawada, a strategist at the investment content department of Nomura Securities, noted, "If a higher rate of wage increases than last year is confirmed, views that the BOJ will exit from negative interest rates at the March meeting will strengthen," adding that "the appreciation of the yen against other currencies will likely weigh on stock prices" in such a scenario.

The market's focus is likely to remain on the upcoming BOJ meeting and any subsequent announcements regarding policy changes, which could significantly impact the direction of the Japanese stock market in the near term.

(With Reuters inputs.)

