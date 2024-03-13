×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Nikkei extends losses for 3rd day as Bank of Japan policy speculation mounts

The Nikkei slipped 0.26% to close at 38,695.97, after briefly surpassing the key 39,000 mark earlier in the session.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei hits 40K
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nikkei share average: Japan's Nikkei share average extended its losses for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as investors pondered the possibility of a policy shift at the upcoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting.

The Nikkei slipped 0.26 per cent to close at 38,695.97, after briefly surpassing the key 39,000 mark earlier in the session. The broader Topix also ended lower, down 0.33 per cent at 2,648.51.

Advertisement

Investors approached the market cautiously ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting, with many anticipating a potential lift of short-term interest rates from negative territory either next week or by April.

Chip-related shares managed to limit the losses, following gains in the US market. Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T rose 2.41 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

However, 137 of the Nikkei's 225 constituents posted declines. Major shares such as SoftBank Group 9984.T, down 0.19 per cent, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing 9983.T, losing 0.69 per cent, weighed on the index.

Daikin Industries 6367.T, an electrical equipment manufacturer, fell 2.64 per cent.

Advertisement

The yen's strengthening in the Asian session put pressure on exporters, as traders awaited the initial results of the spring wage negotiations, scheduled for release on Friday.

Toyota Motors 7203.T was among the exporters affected, declining by 0.89 per cent.

Advertisement

Maki Sawada, a strategist at the investment content department of Nomura Securities, noted, "If a higher rate of wage increases than last year is confirmed, views that the BOJ will exit from negative interest rates at the March meeting will strengthen," adding that "the appreciation of the yen against other currencies will likely weigh on stock prices" in such a scenario.

The market's focus is likely to remain on the upcoming BOJ meeting and any subsequent announcements regarding policy changes, which could significantly impact the direction of the Japanese stock market in the near term.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

12 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

19 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

19 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

20 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

20 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

21 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

2 days ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. SC To Hear Pleas To Stay Election Commissioners Act On March 15 | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Mutual Fund launches first domestic realty-centric mutual fund

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Hook Step

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Neve To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Over Salary Controversy

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo