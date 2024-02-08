Advertisement

Nikkei hits 24-year peak: Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a fresh 34-year peak on Friday, marking its most impressive weekly performance since March 2022. The upswing is fueled by diminishing speculations of an early exit from the Bank of Japan's stimulus and a resurgence of interest from foreign investors.

As of midday, the Nikkei climbed 1.06 per cent to 35,422.95, spiking up to 2.25 per cent shortly after the opening bell and reaching 35,839.65 for the first time since February 1990.

Throughout the week, the index exhibited a robust rally of 6.13 per cent.

Despite the bullish trend, cautionary signals emerged from technical indicators, notably the Relative Strength Index (RSI), reaching 73.63 for the Nikkei. Readings above 70 signify an overheated market.

Nikkei's volatility saw a significant spike in the past two days, reaching levels not seen since October 31, when the Bank of Japan unexpectedly adjusted policy to allow for an increase in bond yields.

Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada noted, "It wouldn't be unusual to see a retracement at any moment of the steepest part of this rally," anticipating a decline in Nikkei at Friday's opening. She added, "We're also heading into the weekend, so it's a ripe environment for some short-term profit-taking."

The ongoing rally finds support in reduced expectations for an end to the Bank of Japan's negative rate policy at its January 22-23 meeting, influenced in part by a New Year's Day quake on the Noto peninsula. Wages data for the week provides additional incentive for the central bank to refrain from any hawkish shift.

Finance ministry data released on Friday revealed that foreign investors turned net buyers, acquiring a total of 296.2 billion yen ($2.04 billion) of Japanese equities in the week leading to January 6, following two consecutive weeks as net sellers.

Year-to-date, the Nikkei has surged by 5.85 per cent, distinguishing itself as the sole major global stock index posting gains beside the US S&P 500 (up 0.21 per cent) and the Dow (up 0.06 per cent). In contrast, Britain's FTSE is down 1.98 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng has experienced a notable decline of 4.14 per cent.

Shinji Abe, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities, expressed that foreign investors perceive the Japanese market as relatively more favorable compared to other markets. He cited that it is less extended than US markets, and the Japanese economy is perceived as stronger than Europe or China. Abe suggested, "Given the current strong momentum, the Nikkei can reach above 36,000 or even get close to 37,000 in the near term."

(With Reuters inputs.)