Advertisement

Nikkei at record high: Japan's Nikkei share average reached a record high on Monday, buoyed by strong performances in the pharmaceutical sector. Market sentiment remained positive after the index surpassed its 1989 peak last week.

The Nikkei rose 0.54 per cent to 39,309.80 by midday, peaking at 39,388.08 following Friday's holiday break.

Advertisement

The broader Topix also climbed 0.84 per cent to 2,683.08.

Japanese stocks have surged due to attractive valuations and corporate reforms, attracting foreign investors seeking alternatives to volatile Chinese markets.

Advertisement

The index has gained 16.8 per cent year-to-date.

The Nikkei received additional momentum from record highs in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, closely monitored by Japanese investors.

Advertisement

Market gains were widespread, with 136 of the Nikkei's 225 constituents advancing. Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management, noted a trend of traders targeting less-purchased shares within the overall uptrend.

The pharmaceutical sector notably outperformed, with the sub-index rising over 2 per cent. Major firms like Chugai Pharmaceutical and Daiichi Sankyo saw gains of 4.41 per cent and 3.42 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

However, shares of technology-related companies retreated from recent highs, with Screen Holdings Co Ltd down 2.59 per cent and Lasertec Corp losing 2.46 per cent. Sony Group Corp also dipped 2.33 per cent.



(With Reuters Inputs)