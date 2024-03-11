Advertisement

Nikkei falls: Japan's Nikkei share average experienced a decline of more than 2 per cent on Monday, following the downward trajectory of chip-related stocks in the US market and the strengthening of the yen, which dampened investor sentiment.

At the midday break, the Nikkei had lost 2.48 per cent, marking its most notable daily decline since December 2022 if the current trend persists.

The broader Topix also declined 2.25 per cent.

According to Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, the Nikkei's decline was influenced by the drop in US chip stocks towards the end of the previous week, which led to a correction phase.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Friday after reaching record highs during the session, with chip stocks reversing their upward trajectory.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index lost 4 per cent, with Nvidia being the primary drag.

The strengthening yen against the dollar added to the pressure on Japanese equities. This trend is expected to persist until the conclusion of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week.

Expectations that the Bank of Japan might exit negative interest rates contrast with projections for the US Federal Reserve to cut rates in June.

A growing number of BOJ policymakers are considering ending negative interest rates this month, anticipating substantial pay hikes this year.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield in Japan reached a one-month high of 0.76 per cent in early trade, driven by expectations of a narrowing yield gap between Japan and the US, which bolstered the yen.

Chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest were among the companies experiencing losses, with all but two of the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange declining.

Energy explorers became the worst performers, with the banking index also experiencing losses amid rising yields.

(With Reuters Inputs)