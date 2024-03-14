Advertisement

Nikkei drops: Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday as chip-related stocks mirrored declines seen in their US counterparts overnight, while gains in energy shares helped cushion the losses.

The Nikkei was down 0.18 per cent at 38,625.22 by the midday break, marking its fourth consecutive session of declines.

Advertisement

The broader Topix was relatively unchanged at 2,648.66.

Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities, noted, “Japan's major chip stocks mirrored the weak performance of US chip stocks. It looks like the fever for Nvidia is over.”

Advertisement

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged lower overnight as investors took profits in chipmaker stocks. The index of semiconductors lost 2.5 per cent, with shares of Nvidia slipping 1.1 per cent.

The Nikkei had recently crossed the 40,000 mark, led by gains in chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest.

Advertisement

However, on Thursday, Tokyo Electron and Advantest lost 1.82 per cent and 2.87 per cent, respectively. Silicon-wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical also declined by 1.83 per cent.

On a positive note, refiners surged, with Eneos Holdings rising 5.14 per cent, while energy explorers also saw gains.

Advertisement

Nissan Motor rose 2.3 per cent following reports of a potential business partnership with Honda Motor in electric vehicles. Honda's stock rose 0.98 per cent.

Fast Retailing, owner of the Uniqlo brand, provided support to the Nikkei by rising 1.2 per cent.

Advertisement

Among the 225 components on the Nikkei, 151 stocks rose while 74 fell.

(With Reuters Inputs)