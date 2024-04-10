×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Nikkei slips as investors exercise caution ahead of US inflation data

Investors are closely monitoring the US data, scheduled for release today, as they seek insights into the Fed's future decisions regarding interest rates.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei hits 40K
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
Nikkei share average: Japan's Nikkei share average experienced a decline on Wednesday, as investors opted to lock in profits following recent gains, while apprehension ahead of a significant US inflation report also dampened risk sentiment.

During the midday break, the Nikkei was down 0.27 per cent at 39,666.24.

The Nikkei appeared set to halt a streak of gains after witnessing nearly 1 per cent increases in each of the preceding two sessions. The benchmark index had encountered a notable setback of nearly 2 per cent in its most substantial daily decline in almost a month last Friday.

Senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management, Naoki Fujiwara, remarked, "The Nikkei rose in the past two days, which prompted investors to sell stocks. Also, the market turned cautious ahead of US consumer price inflation for March, which will indicate the timing of the US rate cuts."

Investors are closely monitoring the US data, scheduled for release later in the day, as they seek insights into the Federal Reserve's future decisions regarding interest rates. Expectations are for the data to reveal a year-on-year increase in headline inflation to 3.4 per cent, up from 3.2 per cent in February.

Among the stocks affecting the Nikkei, shares of Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing declined by 1.43 per cent, emerging as the most significant drag on the index, while drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical witnessed a loss of 2.24 per cent.

Chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest slipped 0.51 per cent.

Contrary to the trend, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose by 0.85 per cent, and silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical gained 1.22 per cent.

Nuclear power plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Holdings emerged as the top performer in the benchmark index, rising by 4.71 per cent, while city gas supplier Tokyo Gas advanced by 4.67 per cent.

The broader Topix observed a decline of 0.17 per cent to 2,749.92, with Toyota Motor falling by 0.66 per cent, exerting the most significant downward pressure.

Trading house Mitsui & Co experienced a loss of 2.1 per cent.

Seven & i Holdings reversed its course to decline by 1.06 per cent after Kyodo news agency reported that the retail conglomerate plans to list its supermarket unit Ito-Yokado.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 10th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

