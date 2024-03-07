Advertisement

Japan’s Nikkei slips: Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from a record peak to trade lower on Thursday, as the yen gained ground amidst increasing speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might terminate its negative rate policy this month.

The Nikkei initially surged, following the overnight uptrend of Wall Street's major indexes, hitting a record high of 40,472.11.

Advertisement

However, the index reversed course, declining by 0.77 per cent to 39,780.07 by 02:13 GMT.

The broader Topix also shifted downward, falling by 0.15 per cent to 2,726.56.

Advertisement

"Investors opted to cash in on gains in chip-related and other technology shares as the yen strengthened on reports regarding the BOJ's potential policy adjustment," noted Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

There is growing momentum for the BOJ to consider terminating negative interest rates this month, especially with the upcoming annual wage negotiations expected to result in major pay raises for the second consecutive year. BOJ board member Junko Nakagawa affirmed that the economy was steadily progressing towards achieving the central bank's 2 per cent inflation target.

Advertisement

The statements followed a report by Japan's Jiji Press, indicating that some BOJ board members were inclined towards lifting negative interest rates at the upcoming policy meeting.

The dollar dipped to a one-month low of 148.94 yen in early Asian trade on Thursday.

Advertisement

Among the stocks, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest experienced a 3.49 per cent decline, emerging as the top drag on the Nikkei, followed by chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron, which fell by 3.03 per cent.

However, financial shares bucked the downward trend, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gaining 0.44 per cent and 1.28 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Of 225 Nikkei components, 93 stocks witnessed gains while 130 stocks declined, with two trading flat.

(With Reuters Inputs)