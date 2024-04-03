×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Nikkei slumps over 1% as fast retailing weighs down; tech stocks follow suit

As of the midday break, the Nikkei had lost 1.03%, sliding to 39,428.58, after hitting its lowest point since March 18 at 39,217.04 earlier in the day.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nikkei share average: Japan's Nikkei share average plunged by more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, driven by a downturn in heavyweight Fast Retailing, the owner of the Uniqlo store chain, and overnight losses on Wall Street.

As of the midday break, the Nikkei had lost 1.03 per cent, sliding to 39,428.58, after hitting its lowest point since March 18 at 39,217.04 earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Fast Retailing, dominating the index's weighting by a significant margin, witnessed a decline of 3.79 per cent, emerging as the primary drag on the market. Its slump contributed 172 basis points to the Nikkei's total decline of 410 points.

The stock retreated from a recent record high achieved earlier in the week following Fast Retailing's announcement late Tuesday of its first year-on-year sales drop at domestic Uniqlo outlets in three months.

Advertisement

Tech shares mirrored a downward trend among their US counterparts, although Japanese chip stocks saw limited impact from a powerful earthquake that struck Taiwan.

Big tech names such as chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell by 1.34 per cent, while Nintendo suffered a loss of over 3 per cent. SoftBank Group, an investor focused on artificial intelligence startups, saw a decline of 1.39 per cent.

Advertisement

The tech sector tends to underperform when borrowing costs increase, a trend evidenced by the surge in US long-term Treasury yields (US10YT=RR) to their highest level since November, surpassing 4.4 per cent overnight.

The broader and less tech-weighted Topix index edged down by 0.49 per cent, with an index of growth stocks plummeting by 1 per cent while value shares remained relatively flat.

Advertisement

Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities, attributed the Nikkei's dip to profit-taking at the onset of Japan's new fiscal year this month. Despite the downturn, Omori expressed optimism about the market's potential to rebound.

Japan's stock benchmark achieved an all-time high of 41,087.75 on March 22, following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to raise interest rates for the first time since 2007 while maintaining a dovish stance on further tightening.

Advertisement

Omori suggested that unless US yields continued to rise and tech stocks continued to underperform, there could be a resurgence in the Nikkei, potentially testing the 41,000 mark this month.

"I don't think the Nikkei will go below 37,500," Omori added, stressing the importance for the BOJ to maintain accommodative financial conditions amid external pressures pushing equities lower.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Video Of Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People On A Chennai Street Goes Viral

Zombie Behaviour

8 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

12 minutes ago
Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes

Suprs draw with West Ham

15 minutes ago
Relegation-fighting Burnley lets lead slip away in 1-1 draw with Wolves

Burnley lets lead slip

19 minutes ago
Richest Copa Libertadores gets started with Brazilian teams the favorites to win

Copa favourites

22 minutes ago
Exam Results

KSEAB 2nd PUC Results

24 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

29 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

29 minutes ago
Man United defenders Martinez and Lindelof ruled out for at least a month because of injuries

United's injury woes

29 minutes ago
India bond yields fall

Bond yields

31 minutes ago
Calvert-Lewin

Everton draw at Newcastle

33 minutes ago
Education News

CTET registration date

33 minutes ago
Visweswara Rao

Visweswara Rao Dies

35 minutes ago
Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer On Fake Patriotism

37 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Fact Check

39 minutes ago
KL Rahul and Mayank Yadav

KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav

40 minutes ago
Gopal Rai

India News LIVE

40 minutes ago
Education News

KCET hall ticket

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World11 hours ago

  3. IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Woman, Her Friend Faked Kidnapping to Get Money For Abroad Trip

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Student Trying April Fool's Trick Over Video Call, Ends Up Hanging Self

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo