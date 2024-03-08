×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Nikkei surges as tech stocks rally, banks gain on BOJ speculation

The broader Topix index was up 0.6% at 2,734.62 by the midday break.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Japan’s Nikkei rises: Japan's Nikkei share average experienced a rise on Friday, with technology stocks rallying in line with gains seen in Wall Street peers overnight. 

Banks also advanced amid expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might exit negative interest rates as early as this month.

The Nikkei rose by 0.9 per cent to 39,935.24 by the midday break. Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron was up 3 per cent, contributing approximately 114 points to the Nikkei's overall gain of 336.53 points. 

The broader Topix index was up 0.6 per cent at 2,734.62 by the midday break.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 3 per cent, while SoftBank Group, an investor focused on artificial intelligence (AI) startups, saw a 2.5 per cent increase.

The banking industry sub-index jumped 2.24 per cent on speculation regarding the BOJ's potential policy normalisation at its meeting on March 18-19, following recent comments from central bank officials. 

The surge marked the sub-index's best performance since September, with weekly gains reaching 6.2 per cent.

Despite earlier momentum that pushed the Nikkei above the 40,000 level for the first time on Monday, profit-taking activities and a strengthened yen weighed on exporter shares, leading to corrections in the auto industry. 

Toyota Motor was down 0.5 per cent, while Suzuki Motor fell 2.2 per cent.

According to Naka Matsuzawa, chief macro strategist at Nomura, traders are adjusting exporter stocks in anticipation of the BOJ's meeting, uncertain about the potential rebound in the yen post-policy change. 

A weaker yen typically enhances the competitiveness of Japanese exports and elevates the value of overseas revenue.

Thursday witnessed the Japanese currency's most notable jump against the dollar this year. 

The Nikkei, although near breaking a streak of five consecutive weekly gains since shattering the 1989 record high last month, was down 0.7 per cent for the week.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 8th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

