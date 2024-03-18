×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Nikkei surges over 2% ahead of BOJ policy announcement

By midday, the Nikkei rose by 2.1% to 39,521.43, while the broader Topix gained 1.51% to 2,711.15.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nikkei rises ahead of BOJ decision: Japan's Nikkei share average soared more than 2 per cent on Monday as investors embraced optimism surrounding the anticipated changes to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy settings, set to be unveiled on Tuesday.

By midday, the Nikkei rose by 2.1 per cent to 39,521.43, while the broader Topix gained 1.51 per cent to reach 2,711.15.

Advertisement

Investors found relief as reports from various media outlets helped clarify uncertainties surrounding the upcoming BOJ policy adjustments, according to Shoichi Arisawa, the general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The Nikkei newspaper's report on Saturday further underscored expectations for the policy shift, especially following major pay raises by major Japanese companies – the largest in 33 years.

Advertisement

These pay hikes have notably raised the likelihood that the BOJ will terminate its eight-year-long negative interest rate policy at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

If conditions permit, the BOJ will establish the overnight call rate as its new target, guiding it within a range of 0-0.1 per cent by offering 0.1 per cent interest on excess reserves held by financial institutions, as reported by Reuters.

Advertisement

Exiting its negative rate policy will also entail the BOJ abandoning its bond yield control and discontinuing purchases of risky assets such as exchange-traded funds.

Leading the surge in the Nikkei were companies like Fast Retailing and Tokyo Electron, signaling positive market sentiment amidst expectations of continued momentum, according to Hitoshi Asaoka, senior strategist at Asset Management One.

Advertisement

While the US Federal Reserve is expected to maintain rates at its upcoming meeting, market focus remains on any potential shifts in the Fed's policy outlook, particularly in response to persistent inflationary pressures.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

6 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

8 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

10 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

11 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

14 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

15 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

15 minutes ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

15 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

16 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

23 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

23 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

25 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

26 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

28 minutes ago
Crime

Jacksonville Beach Shooti

29 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Kane to join England

31 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei surges

32 minutes ago
Svenja Huth

Svenja Huth retires

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo