Nikkei surges: Japan's Nikkei index surged to fresh 34-year highs on Friday, edging closer to surpassing the all-time peak reached during the nation's bubble economy era in the 1980s.

The index surpassed the post-economic bubble era record of 38,188.74, positioning itself to exceed the lifetime high of 38,957.44 set in December 1989.

By midday close, the Nikkei share average had climbed 0.91 per cent to 38,505.89. Of the ndex's 225 constituents, 202 advanced while only 21 declined.

Analyst Kenji Abe from Daiwa Securities attributed the rapid ascent of the Nikkei to fundamental improvements such as corporate governance reform.

The broader Topix also performed well, rising 1.26 per cent to 2,624.53.

Japan's stock market drew strength from a positive day on Wall Street, where US stocks closed higher following a decline in US retail sales data. This fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve might commence interest rate cuts in the coming months.

Key movers in the Japanese market included entertainment company Bandai Namco Holdings Inc, rebounding 7.59 per cent after a previous decline, insurance firm T&D Holdings Inc, up 6.24 per cent, and Rakuten Group Inc, gaining 5.96 per cent.

In megacap shares, Toyota Motor advanced 1.06 per cent, Fast Retailing rose 0.94 per cent, and telecommunications services firm KDDI Corp rallied 2.37 per cent.

A brief surge in oil prices overnight also lifted related sectors, with the oil and coal products Topix subindex climbing 3.76 per cent.

Investors were also digesting Thursday's gross domestic product report, which revealed that Japan unexpectedly slipped into a recession at the end of last year. This prompted speculation about the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) monetary policy outlook, adding to market dynamics.

BOJ Chief Kazuo Ueda's appearance before Japan's parliament on Friday will be closely watched for further insights into the central bank's stance and potential policy adjustments.

(With Reuters Inputs)