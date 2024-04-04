Advertisement

NSE new indices: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the introduction of four new indices in both cash and futures and options (F&O) segments, set to go live on April 8.

The new indices comprise the Nifty Tata Group 25 per cent Cap, Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20, Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare.

Advertisement

According to the circular released by NSE, the broadcast of these indices will be accessible to F&O members through NEAT+ terminals under the multiple index inquiry screen. Additionally, members utilising Non-NEAT Front end (NNF) have been advised to configure or develop their systems to receive the index broadcast. The effective date for the implementation of this circular is April 8, 2024.

These indices will be operational on the trading system across both capital markets and derivatives segments.

Advertisement

The Nifty Tata Group 25 per cent Cap index, comprising 10 companies, is constructed based on the free float market capitalisation method, as stated by the exchange.

The Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20 Index and Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 Index aim to mirror the performance of select large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks from the Nifty 500 index, representing the manufacturing and infrastructure themes.

Advertisement

Key constituents of the Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20 Index include Reliance Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Tata Motors, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel top the list for the Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 Index.

Nifty MidSmall Healthcare is designed to track the performance of mid cap and small cap stocks within the healthcare sector. It includes up to 30 stocks selected from the parent Nifty MidSmallcap 400 index based on the stock's six-month average free-float market capitalisation. Top constituents of this index include Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Lupin, and Aurobindo Pharma.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs.)