The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India has warned regarding the proliferation of deepfake videos allegedly featuring its CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, endorsing stock picks. The exchange underlined the deceptive nature of these videos, which purportedly mimic Chauhan's voice and facial expressions through sophisticated technology.

Highlighting a key message, the NSE stressed that its officials are not sanctioned to either endorse or engage in stock recommendations, adding a layer of clarity amid the surge in retail investor participation and buoyant equity markets in India.

This warning from the NSE comes amid a broader regulatory scrutiny over the use of social media platforms by financial influencers to attract investors, particularly as India's equity markets scale new highs. Notably, last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed guidelines urging stockbrokers to maintain distance from financial influencers, reflecting concerns over potential market manipulation or misinformation.

This isn't the first instance of financial institutions grappling with the threat posed by deepfake technology. Earlier this year, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company cautioned investors against manipulated videos featuring its senior executives issuing stock recommendations, emphasizing their disassociation from such content.

Adding a regulatory dimension, the government had previously issued directives to social media platforms to enforce local laws prohibiting the dissemination of deepfakes and content that perpetuates obscenity or misinformation.

(With Reuters inputs)

