Nvidia stock surge: The shares of Nvidia experienced an uptick on Tuesday as the prominent chipmaker unveiled plans for its upcoming flagship AI processor, anticipated to hit the market later this year. CEO Jensen Huang also revealed aspirations to capture a significant share of the burgeoning data center market, potentially valued at over $250 billion.

Following discussions with investors at the company's annual developer conference in San Jose, California, Nvidia's stock surged by nearly 2 per cent to reach $901. Earlier in the day, the shares had dipped by approximately 4 per cent.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress indicated that the new AI chip, introduced by the company on Monday, is slated for market release later this year. Huang projected robust spending in data center upgrades, estimating an annual expenditure of more than $250 billion by companies seeking accelerated computing solutions - an arena where Nvidia specialises.

Huang emphasised Nvidia's strategic shift from selling individual chips to offering comprehensive system solutions, potentially securing a larger portion of data center expenditures. He remarked, "Nvidia doesn't build chips, it builds data centers."

Dubbed Blackwell, Nvidia's forthcoming processor combines two silicon squares, each equivalent in size to the company's previous offering. Nvidia also unveiled a suite of software tools aimed at facilitating the sale of artificial intelligence models to firms utilising its technology.

To mitigate packaging bottlenecks encountered with previous flagship AI processors, Nvidia is collaborating with contract chip manufacturer TSMC, as stated by Huang.

While analysts have acknowledged the debut of the B200 Blackwell chip, which boasts purported performance enhancements, they caution against inflated expectations. Huang disclosed that the Blackwell chip's price is anticipated to range between $30,000 and $40,000, clarifying that pricing would be contingent on the value it delivers within larger computing systems.

In discussions regarding partnerships with South Korean chipmakers, Huang revealed Nvidia's ongoing qualification of Samsung Electronics' high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips. Last week, Reuters reported that Samsung's HBM3 series had yet to receive Nvidia's qualification for supply deals.

Despite its meteoric rise over the past year, propelling Nvidia to become the third-most valuable company in the US stock market, analysts remain cautious, noting the company's forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of about 35.

Nvidia anticipates major clients such as Amazon, Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Tesla to adopt its new chip.

Morningstar analysts commend Nvidia's diversification efforts into hardware, software, and networking products, raising their revenue estimates for Nvidia's data center segment.

(With Reuters inputs.)