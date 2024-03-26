×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Olympus Capital Asia plans to sell shares worth Rs 1,953 crore in Aster DM Healthcare

Olympus Capital, currently holding about 19 per cent of the hospital chain, aims to conduct the sale at a price range of Rs 400-437.20 per share.

Reported by: Business Desk
Aster DM Healthcare
Aster DM Healthcare | Image:Aster DM Healthcare
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Private equity firm Olympus Capital Asia is set to divest a 9.8 per cent stake in Aster DM Healthcare for up to Rs 1,953 crore, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Olympus Capital, currently holding about 19 per cent of the hospital chain, aims to conduct the sale at a price range of Rs 400-437.20 per share. The lower end of the range represents 8.5 per cent discount to Aster DM's closing stock price, while the upper range implies no discount.

Both Aster DM and Olympus Capital have not yet responded to requests for comment from Reuters regarding the stake sale.

Earlier reports from May suggested discussions among investors to offload a 30 per cent stake in Aster DM's India business for approximately $300 million, with Olympus Capital among the potential sellers.

Kotak Securities has been appointed as the sole bookrunner for the stake sale, according to the term sheet.

Aster DM, operating 34 hospitals, 130 clinics, and 508 pharmacies across India and the Gulf Cooperation Council, saw its shares close slightly lower at Rs 437.20 on Tuesday, marking a year-to-date gain of around 6.7 per cent.

In a recent announcement, Aster DM disclosed plans to allocate about $108 million towards domestic expansion, coinciding with the finalisation of its Gulf business divestment.

(With Reuters inputs)

