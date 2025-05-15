Page Industries Q4 Results Preview: Dividend Plans And Stock Trends to Watch

Jockey brand licensee in India, Page Industries, is set to announce it's financial results for quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 15. The members of the board are also set to consider the declaration of the fourth interim dividend, however, the date stands revised to May 21, 2025.

According to an Emkay report, the Bengaluru-headquartered apparel player's stock is "bullish momentum but near to resistance of 47180. It holds bullish tone above 44600. Resistance at 48300."

Further, the brokerage firm said, "Long build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (open interest (OI) +8.6 per cent, Price +11.1 per cent). At USD 115mn OI is above its 1Y mean [+1.51 SD]."

"1M Volatility spread vis-à-vis NIFTY is slightly cheap compared to historical average, at 11.2 IV Vs 14.0 IV average spread 1 day before results. Max call/put OI is at 48000/45000 strike with call addition of 136 lots at 48000 strike and put addition of 115 lots at 45000 strike,"' Emkay added.

What'll drive future growth for Page Industries?

The company’s focus on the apparel segment continues to be a significant growth driver. In Q4 FY25, the apparel segment achieved robust revenue, contributing significantly to the company’s overall performance.

Operational Efficiency: Improvement in profit margins?

Page Industries has been implementing strategies to improve operational efficiency, leading to enhanced profit margins. The company’s emphasis on cost optimization and effective resource management has contributed to its stable financial performance.

Page Industries Q3 FY25 performance

The Bengaluru-headquartered apparel major had posted a 34.3 per cent rise in growth pertaining to Q3 FY25 at Rs 204.7 crore. This was indicative of 7.1 per cent on year rise to Rs 1,113 crore. On the other hand, EBITDA grew 33.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 302 crore, as per a exchange filing.