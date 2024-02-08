Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Passenger vehicles likely to face hurdles, two-wheelers to drive growth in 2024

Entry-level cars, in particular, face challenges, and industry commentary suggests subdued medium-term prospects.

Tanmay Tiwary
Auto sector
Auto sector | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Auto sector outlook: A concerning trend has emerged for the passenger vehicle (PV) sector, with flattening retail growth, rising inventory, and falling order books. Electrification concerns are on the rise in PVs, contrasting the positive outlook for two-wheelers (2Ws) that boast multi-year growth visibility, analysts said.

PV sector struggles

Despite major discounts, the momentum in PVs has further slowed post-festive season, with retail industry volume growth at approximately 4 per cent year-to-date (YTD) and remaining flat in December 2023. 

Deteriorating health metrics, including high inventory levels and declining order books paint a muted outlook, brokerage firm Emkay said in a note. Entry-level cars, in particular, face challenges, and industry commentary suggests subdued medium-term prospects. 

Image Credits: Unsplash

The PV industry anticipates a modest 5 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over Financial Year 2024 estimate - Financial Year 2026 estimate (FY24E-26E).

In contrast, two-wheelers showcase sustained recovery and broadening growth, with a 28 per cent YoY retail industry growth in December 2023. Low inventory levels, a 6-year low as of December 2023, and a 9 per cent gap below the Financial Year 2019 (FY19) peak in domestic wholesales suggest a 2-3-year growth runway for two-wheelers. Electrification concerns in two-wheelers are abating, offering a positive outlook, the brokerage firm added.

Electrification dynamics

While electric two-wheeler adoption stagnates at around 5 per cent, the PV sector faces increasing competition in the electric space from domestic and international players. The PV industry is entering a phase of uncertainty and disruption.

Emkay has upgraded two-wheeler stocks with TVS and Hero MotoCorp being top picks. The tyre space is also favoured. 

In the four-wheel segment, challenges lie ahead, but some stocks like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors are maintained with buy, while others are downgraded, Emkay analysts said. 

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has anticipated a flat year for the PV industry in 2024, citing concerns related to affordability, rising input costs, and economic conditions. The company expects flat growth in automobile sales for 2024, Emkay said.

Stocks under coverage of Emkay are expected to report around 19 per cent YoY revenue growth, driven by two-wheelers. Auto-ancillary companies are projected to report 14 per cent YoY revenue growth with QoQ margin expansion of approximately 23 basis points (bps).

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

