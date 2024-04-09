Advertisement

PPBL CEO resigns: Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) on April 8, 2024, announced the resignation of its Managing Director and CEO, Surinder Chawla, citing personal reasons and a desire to explore new career opportunities. The resignation is set to take effect from the close of business hours on June 26, 2024, unless otherwise mutually agreed upon, according to the official announcement.

The company highlights that the development comes as PPBL continues to terminate nearly all agreements between Paytm and PPBL, as disclosed on March 1, 2024. Additionally, PPBL's board has been reconstituted with five independent directors, including an Independent Chairperson, as previously disclosed on February 26, 2024.

In light of Chawla's resignation and ongoing organisational restructuring, Paytm said, “In line with our ongoing efforts, the Company continues to collaborate with banking partners to enhance our merchant acquiring and UPI services.”

The move follows the earlier decision of Paytm's founder and top executive, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, to step down as non-executive chairman of Paytm Payments Bank, as part of a broader board overhaul. The changes were prompted by regulatory actions taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which directed Paytm Payments Bank to wind down its operations by March 15 due to compliance issues and supervisory concerns.

The regulatory measures resulted in a downturn for Paytm's stock, with shares experiencing a nearly 50 per cent decline since the RBI's directive against its banking unit. In response to the regulatory challenges, Paytm initiated efforts to sever ties with its troubled banking arm, terminating various inter-company agreements in collaboration with its banking unit.

Despite these setbacks, Paytm received a reprieve from India's payments authority, which granted the company a third-party app license. This authorisation allows Paytm to continue facilitating payments even after the cessation of operations by its banking unit. Notably, Paytm has established partnerships with banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank, which serve as payment system provider banks, as confirmed by the National Payments Corporation of India.

(With Reuters inputs)