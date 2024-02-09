Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 11:37 IST

Paytm shares plunge 9% after consecutive two-day gains

According to media reports, CDSL, the largest domestic securities depository, is investigating the customer verification process of Paytm Money.

Business Desk
Paytm CEO meets RBI officials
Paytm CEO | Image:Vijay Shekhar Sharma/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm shares dip: Following a two-day surge in stock prices, shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, took a downturn on Thursday morning, plummeting over 9 per cent. Despite a promising start, the stock saw a sharp decline, dropping to Rs 450 on the BSE and Rs 450 on the NSE. As of 11:30 am, the Paytm shares are trading at Rs 463.70 apiece. 

According to media reports, CDSL, the largest domestic securities depository, is investigating the customer verification process of Paytm Money followed by various entities of Paytm, after the Reserve Bank of India’s January 31 directive.

Advertisement

The previous day, the stock had seen a notable increase of 10 per cent, following a 3 per cent rebound on Tuesday, after experiencing a significant decline over three consecutive trading days from February 1-5, amounting to a staggering 42 per cent decrease. This decline resulted in a market valuation loss of Rs 20,471.25 crore, prompted by regulatory actions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI's recent directives targeted Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), a subsidiary of One97 Communications Ltd, instructing it to cease accepting further deposits or conducting credit transactions, including top-ups on customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, and cards for road toll payments beyond February 29.

Advertisement

Notably, PPBL operates as a restricted bank with deposit-taking capabilities but lacks lending privileges. It operates under the ownership of One97 Communications Ltd, which holds a 49 per cent stake in the bank's paid-up share capital, both directly and through its subsidiary. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma maintains a 51 per cent stake in the bank.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 11:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement