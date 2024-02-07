Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Paytm shares set to plunge after RBI orders banking unit to stop business

The central bank's directive prohibits the acceptance of fresh deposits in Paytm's accounts or wallets from March.

Business Desk
Paytm
Paytm | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a major blow to Paytm, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered a halt to business at Paytm Payments Bank, raising concerns about the potential impact on the company's profitability and reputation.

The central bank's directive prohibits the acceptance of fresh deposits in Paytm's accounts or wallets from March, prompting a swift response from the company, which anticipates a worst-case annual impact of Rs 300 crore – 500 crore on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA).

Following the regulatory move, Jefferies has double downgraded Paytm's stock to "underperform" and revised its target price to Rs 500 from Rs 1,050. The brokerage highlights potential impacts on EBITDA, with both regulatory and reputational issues posing risks of 20 per cent-30 per cent. Paytm's stock, which had witnessed a 20 per cent rise in 2023 and a similar gain this year, closed at Rs 761.2 on Wednesday.

Jefferies has adjusted its EBITDA estimates for Paytm, projecting a 46 per cent reduction in fiscal 2025 and a 44 per cent decrease in fiscal 2026, citing a 7 per cent-10 per cent decline in payments revenues, a 17 per cent-24 per cent drop in lending revenues, and compression in payments margins.

The brokerage stressed that Paytm's business impact is likely to stem from reputational concerns related to governance and compliance, with the resolution path hinging on enhanced regulatory compliance and the revocation of RBI measures.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 09:00 IST

