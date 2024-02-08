English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Paytm shares surge 10% amid reports of CEO's meetings with RBI and Finance Minister

Despite the surge, Paytm shares remain considerably below their pre-January 31 levels, indicating ongoing investor caution amid regulatory uncertainties.

Business Desk
Paytm GIFT City investment
Paytm | Image:Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm shares surge: The shares of Paytm parent One97Communications soared close to 10 per cent on Wednesday, February 7, following reports that Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of the digital payments giant had engaged in discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to address regulatory concerns plaguing its payments bank business.

The RBI, on January 31, had directed Paytm Payments Bank to cease new deposits and its digital wallets by March, citing supervisory concerns and non-compliance, the company has faced significant pressure in the market.

Advertisement

Despite the surge, Paytm shares remain considerably below their pre-January 31 levels, indicating ongoing investor caution amid regulatory uncertainties.

Reports of discussions between Paytm's CEO and government and central bank officials have instilled some confidence among investors, shedding light on potential efforts to address regulatory issues and ensure compliance. A source familiar with the talks revealed that discussions were ongoing regarding regulatory concerns and compliance issues with both the RBI and the ministry, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

Seeking an extension of the February 29 deadline from the RBI, Paytm also aims to clarify matters concerning the transfer of its license for the wallets business and the digital highway toll payment service Fastag.

"Investors are getting some confidence from the fact that the CEO has met the regulators," remarked Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities. However, uncertainties persist regarding compliance and operational strategies amid the crisis.

Advertisement

Despite the positive sentiment, Paytm shares continue to trade approximately 24 per cent below the median price target of Rs 650 set by 14 analysts, as per LSEG data.

Pranav Gundlapalle, senior analyst at Bernstein, emphasised the importance of ensuring a smooth transition out of Paytm's dependency on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. He said, “There is a realisation that Paytm's payment operations are quite sizable, and customers and merchants could be inconvenienced by a sudden shutdown of payments bank operations.”

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

    Lifestyle Health16 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Shankar Mahadevan Reflects On His Grammy Win

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Hyderabad: 5-yr-old Dies After Falling into Sump at School Event

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Good News: Gurugram Section of Dwarka Expressway Likely to Open Soon

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement