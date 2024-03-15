×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

Paytm shares surge 5% after securing third-party application provider licence

The strategic move comes on the heels of regulatory action resulting in the impending closure of its banking unit, Paytm Payments Bank, effective March 15.

Reported by: Business Desk
Paytm
Paytm | Image:Paytm/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm shares surge: Paytm shares rose as much as 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 370.90 following the acquisition of a third-party application provider licence. The strategic move comes on the heels of regulatory action resulting in the impending closure of its banking unit, Paytm Payments Bank, effective March 15.

The license, issued by the country's payments authority, marks a key development for Paytm, allowing the platform to continue offering digital payment services post-banking unit shutdown. Paytm's shares rallied to Rs 370.70 early in the trading session, signalling its most promising performance in two weeks.

Advertisement

Trading volume surged, making it the fourth busiest day for the stock this month, with over 4 million shares exchanged.

While Paytm has faced challenges in recent months, including a regulatory order halting fresh deposits in its accounts, the acquisition of the third-party app provider license signifies a significant stride forward. According to brokerage UBS, this move aligns Paytm with competitors such as Google Pay and PhonePe, shifting investor focus towards operational performance amidst regulatory turbulence.

Advertisement

However, Jefferies cautioned that Paytm might need to utilize its substantial cash reserves of Rs 8,500 crore to retain its customer and merchant base. As the digital payments landscape in India continues to evolve.

As of 10:06 am, Paytm shares were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit with pending buy orders for 3,79,313 shares.
 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Muslim League to Approach Supreme Court Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation

Muslim League on CAA

a few seconds ago
'Can't Proceed Based on Assumptions': SC Junks Plea Against Vote Machines- EVMs

SC Rejects EVM Plea

a minute ago
Angry Refugees Break Barricades Over INDI's CAA Pushback

LIVE News

2 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan

Jaya On Supporting Big B

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

14 minutes ago
Murder Accused Goes Live From Jail

Murder Accused Hosts Live

14 minutes ago
Paytm

Paytm gets five handles

15 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

17 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah

18 minutes ago
Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna Sequel?

22 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

LTTS secures order

24 minutes ago
TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now

TSPSC Group 1 exam forms

29 minutes ago
Standup Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Predicts Hilarious Future Of Avocados In India

Future Of Avocados

31 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Electoral Bonds Case

32 minutes ago
Nikkei

China stocks decline

33 minutes ago
NEET MDS 2024 postponement plea hearing in Supreme Court today

NEET MDS postponement

38 minutes ago
Kris Srikkanth and Virat Kohli in picture

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

39 minutes ago
Stuck In A Weight Loss Rut? Here Are Workouts That Might Help You

Weight Loss Rut Workouts

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Caught Assaulting TTE in Viral Video

    India News16 hours ago

  3. CAA Will Debunk Myth Of Massive Hindu Immigration: Assam CM

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Despite NCA clearance, Shreyas Iyer's back injury resurfaces in Ranji

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo