Updated February 20th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Paytm shares surge 5% to hit upper circuit for third consecutive day, check details

The ED investigation has not uncovered any violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act by Paytm Payments Bank, according to a report.

Business Desk
Paytm
Paytm | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Paytm shares surge: Shares of One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of India's leading digital payments platform Paytm, continued their upward trajectory on Tuesday, February 20, marking the third consecutive session where the stock surged by 5 per cent and hit the upper circuit.

At 9:55 am on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Paytm shares were trading at Rs 376.25, indicating a steady increase in value over the past few trading sessions.

Deadline extension and ED probe update

Paytm shares have witnessed a notable rebound after facing a significant downturn since January 31, triggered by regulatory actions against its affiliate, Paytm Payments Bank. The recent surge in Paytm shares can be attributed to positive developments surrounding an ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate of India (ED) into potential foreign exchange breaches at Paytm Payments Bank.

The ED investigation has not uncovered any violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act by Paytm Payments Bank, according to a report by news agency Reuters published on Monday. While some lapses were identified in adhering to 'know-your-customer' rules for user profile verification, no breaches have been detected regarding foreign exchange regulations.

The positive sentiment surrounding Paytm's stock was further bolstered by the announcement of a strategic partnership with Axis Bank to facilitate merchant settlements. Additionally, clarifications provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the continuity of Paytm's QR code, card machine, and soundbox services beyond March 15 also contributed to investor confidence.

Paytm Payments Bank, a unit of One 97 Communications, received a 15-day extension for its wind-down process until March 15 from the Reserve Bank of India, providing some breathing room amid the ongoing regulatory scrutiny.

Analysts have weighed in on the recent developments, with some expressing optimism about the potential for Paytm to navigate its current challenges through strategic partnerships and regulatory compliance efforts. While some brokerages have maintained a cautious stance on the stock, others view the recent partnerships and regulatory clarifications as positive indicators for Paytm's prospects.

Jefferies, however, announced its decision to halt coverage of Paytm until regulatory uncertainties ‘settle’, joining other brokerages that have dropped coverage in recent weeks.

Despite the mixed sentiments among analysts, Paytm remains a focal point for investors and market observers, with continued attention on regulatory developments and the company's efforts to address ongoing challenges.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published February 20th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

