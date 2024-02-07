Paytm shares surge after Q3 loss narrows

Advertisement

Paytm rises: Shares of Paytm, owned and operated by One 97 Communications, soared as much as 3.07 per cent to Rs 797.70 per share after the company’s December quarter (Q3FY24) loss narrowed to Rs 220 crore, from a loss of Rs 320 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal (Q3FY23).

The company’s revenue climbed 38 per cent to Rs 2,850 crore, from Rs 2,062 crore in (Q3FY23). The revenue jumped due to accelerated growth in Gross Margin Value (GMV), higher device addition and growth of financial services business.

Revenue from Payment services soared 45 per cent annually (YoY) to Rs 1,730 crore, partly boosted by timing of festive season.

Its net payment margin soared 63 per cent annually to Rs 748 crore while its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 47 per cent to Rs 5.1 lakh crore.

Financial services

Revenue from financial services and others zoomed 36 per cent YoY to Rs 607 crore while the take rate also improved sequentially.

“Financial services take rate has improved QoQ due to higher proportion of merchant loans and personal loans distribution and increasing revenue from insurance distribution business. Average ticket size of merchant Loan and personal will continue to increase further as proportion of high ticket loans continue to increase,” Paytm said in a statement.

Loan distribution surged 56 per cent annually to Rs 15,535 crore. “We are seeing good ramp-up in the high-ticket loan segment with a distribution of Rs 490 crore in the quarter. With more than 2 crore whitelist customers, we expect an acceleration in this business as we increase lending partners from 2 currently to at least 5-6 partners by Q1 FY 2025,” the company added.

Additionally, brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded One 97 Communications to "buy" from its earlier rating of “outperform.”

Last year in December, the company slashed 1,000 jobs in operations, sales and engineering after implementing AI automation.

As of 11:32 am, Shares of Paytm were trading 1.43 per cent higher at Rs 785 per share.