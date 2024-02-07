Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Paytm shares surge after Q3 loss narrows

The company’s revenue climbed 38 per cent to Rs 2,850 crore, from Rs 2,062 crore in (Q3FY23).

Tanmay Tiwary
Paytm shares surge
Paytm shares surge | Image:Paytm
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm rises: Shares of Paytm, owned and operated by One 97 Communications, soared as much as 3.07 per cent to Rs 797.70 per share after the company’s December quarter (Q3FY24) loss narrowed to Rs 220 crore, from a loss of Rs 320 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal (Q3FY23).

The company’s revenue climbed 38 per cent to Rs 2,850 crore, from Rs 2,062 crore in (Q3FY23). The revenue jumped due to accelerated growth in Gross Margin Value (GMV), higher device addition and growth of financial services business.

Advertisement

Revenue from Payment services soared 45 per cent annually (YoY) to Rs 1,730 crore, partly boosted by timing of festive season.

Its net payment margin soared 63 per cent annually to Rs 748 crore while its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 47 per cent to Rs 5.1 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Financial services 

Revenue from financial services and others zoomed 36 per cent YoY to Rs 607 crore while the take rate also improved sequentially.

Advertisement

“Financial services take rate has improved QoQ due to higher proportion of merchant loans and personal loans distribution and increasing revenue from insurance distribution business. Average ticket size of merchant Loan and personal will continue to increase further as proportion of high ticket loans continue to increase,” Paytm said in a statement.

Loan distribution surged 56 per cent annually to Rs 15,535 crore. “We are seeing good ramp-up in the high-ticket loan segment with a distribution of Rs 490 crore in the quarter. With more than 2 crore whitelist customers, we expect an acceleration in this business as we increase lending partners from 2 currently to at least 5-6 partners by Q1 FY 2025,” the company added.

Advertisement

Additionally, brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded One 97 Communications to "buy" from its earlier rating of “outperform.”

Last year in December, the company slashed 1,000 jobs in operations, sales and engineering after implementing AI automation.

Advertisement

As of 11:32 am, Shares of Paytm were trading 1.43 per cent higher at Rs 785 per share.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement