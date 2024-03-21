Advertisement

PB Fintech rises: Shares of PB Fintech surged, rising by as much as 3.02 per cent during early trade, to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,150.60 per share, following the company's announcement of securing approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish a payment aggregator arm.

Notably, the stock has surged 15.46 per cent over the past month and 41 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Advertisement

In a filing with the stock exchange, PB Fintech disclosed that its Board of Directors, during a meeting held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, had approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary named "PB Pay Private Limited." This subsidiary is set to engage in the business of payment aggregation, both domestic and cross-border, in accordance with RBI regulations. The company aims to facilitate merchants by offering offline and/or digital payment acceptance infrastructure.

Established in 2008, PB Fintech Limited operates an online platform specialising in insurance and lending products in both Indian and international markets. The company's offerings include Policybazaar, an online platform for purchasing and selling various insurance products, as well as Paisabazaar, an independent digital lending platform enabling consumers to compare and apply for personal credit products.

Advertisement

Additionally, PB Fintech provides various support services related to insurance products and engages in online marketing and consulting activities.

As of 10:22 am, the company's shares were trading 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 1,132.40 per share.