Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Platinum Industries IPO to be launched next week: Check dates, price band, latest GMP

The price band for the Platinum Industries IPO has been fixed at Rs 162 to Rs 171 per share, with a minimum lot size of 87 shares.

Business Desk
Platinum Industries IPO
Platinum Industries IPO | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Platinum Industries IPO: Maharashtra-based Platinum Industries Limited is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise Rs 235.32 crore through a fresh issue of 1.38 crore shares. The IPO is set to open for subscription on February 27, 2024, and will close on February 29, 2024. With the allotment expected to be finalised on March 1, 2024, Platinum Industries IPO is slated to list on both the BSE and NSE tentatively on March 5, 2024.

The price band for the Platinum Industries IPO has been fixed at Rs 162 to Rs 171 per share, with a minimum lot size of 87 shares. Retail investors can participate with a minimum investment of Rs 14,877. However, for sNII, the minimum investment stands at 14 lots (1,218 shares), amounting to Rs 208,278, and for bNII, it is 68 lots (5,916 shares), amounting to Rs 1,011,636.

Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the registrar for the issue.

About Platinum Industries Limited

Founded in August 2016, Platinum Industries Limited specialises in manufacturing stabilisers, including PVC stabilisers, CPVC additives, and lubricants. These products find applications in various sectors, such as PVC pipes, fittings, electrical wires, cables, SPC floor tiles, packaging materials, and more.

The company's manufacturing facility, located in Palghar, Maharashtra, covers an area of 21,000 sq. ft. Over the years, Platinum Industries has witnessed robust growth, with revenue from operations increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.11 per cent over six years, reaching Rs 2,340.56 million in 2023. As of July 2023, the company boasts twelve distribution centers across India and employs 71 staff and 17 workers as of May 31st, 2023.

Objectives of the issue

The net proceeds from the IPO will be allocated towards several objectives, including investment in Platinum Stabilisers Egypt LLC ("PSEL") for financing its capital expenditure requirements in Egypt, funding the capital expenditure requirements for setting up a manufacturing facility for PVC stabilisers in Palghar, Maharashtra, India, meeting working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Latest GMP

As of February 24, 2024, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Platinum Industries IPO stands at Rs 90, according to Investor Gain. With the price band of Rs 171, the estimated listing price is expected to be Rs 261 (cap price + today's GMP), implying a potential gain of 52.63 per cent per share.
 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

