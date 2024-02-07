Advertisement

Polycab India Q3 results: Cable and wire manufacturer Polycab India’s profit soared 15.4 per cent to Rs 412.8 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 357.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

The company’s revenue soared 16.8 per cent annually to Rs 4,340.4 crore, from Rs 3,715.1 crore in the same quarter last year. The rise came on the back of strong volume growth in wires & cables business.

Advertisement

The wire maker’s EBITDA, also known as operating profit, jumped 13 per cent to Rs 569.4 crore, from Rs 503.7 crore in Q3FY24.

However, the company’s margin dropped 44 basis points (bps) to 13.12 per cent, from 13.56 per cent in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Advertisement

“Wires & Cables revenue for 9MFY24 and Q3FY24 grew by 29 per cent YoY and 18 per cent YoY respectively, on the back of strong volume growth. Demand momentum continued to be strong supported by government and private capex,” Polycab India said.

The company has approximately 4,300 authorised dealers & distributors, and over 2.05 lakh retail outlets.

Advertisement

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 66,540 crore, according to BSE.

The shares settled 0.20 per cent lower at Rs 4,431 per share, when the market closed today, January 18.