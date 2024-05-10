Advertisement

Polycab India announced 28.5 per cent increase in its fourth-quarter profit on Friday, propelled by robust demand for its wires and cables, the company's primary revenue driver.

The consolidated net profit escalated to Rs 546 crore for the quarter ending March 31, marking a rise from Rs 425 crore recorded a year earlier.

Benefitting from a surge in demand from the real estate and infrastructure sectors, further complemented by governmental efforts to stimulate the economy, cables and wires companies have experienced notable growth.

Revenue surged by 29 per cent to Rs 5,592 crore, primarily attributed to the substantial growth witnessed in its core wires and cables segment, which recorded a commendable 19.3 per cent rise. This segment constitutes approximately 88 per cent of the company's overall product portfolio.

Moreover, Polycab India's fast-moving electric goods (FMEG) unit, responsible for the sale of electrical appliances, saw a noteworthy year-on-year increase of 17.3 per cent, buoyed by heightened demand during a seasonally strong quarter.

Following suit, its larger rival Havells India also reported a higher quarterly profit last week, driven by robust demand for room air conditioners and fans as consumers prepared for warmer weather.

With an enhanced operating efficiency and reduced spending on advertising and promotion, Polycab India's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin rose to 26 per cent year-on-year.

In response to the impressive financial results, shares of Polycab India surged by as much as 3.4 per cent to hit record high of Rs 5,998.80.

(With Reuters inputs)

