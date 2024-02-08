English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Polycab shares hit lower circuit as I-T department uncovers unaccounted cash of Rs 1,000 crore

Notably, the stock has declined more than 24% year-to-date (YTD), with the last five days alone witnessing a major erosion of 23% of the stock's value.

Tanmay Tiwary
Polycab shares tank
Polycab shares tank | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Polycab shares hit lower circuit: Shares of Polycab India Limited, a manufacturer of wires, cables, and electrical items, hit lower circuit as the stock plunged 20 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 3,930.55 per share during early trade on Thursday. 

Notably, the stock has declined more than 24 per cent year-to-date (YTD), with the last five days alone witnessing a major erosion of 23 per cent of the stock's value.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Pexels

The massive drop followed the revelation by the Income Tax (I-T) department of "unaccounted cash sales" amounting to approximately Rs 1,000 crore, detected during a recent raid on the Polycab group.

Advertisement

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) disclosed that the searches, conducted on December 22 last year, covered a total of 50 premises in various locations, including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik in Maharashtra, Daman, Halol in Gujarat, and Delhi. 

Unaccounted cash exceeding Rs 4 crore was seized, and more than 25 bank lockers were restrained during the operation.

Advertisement

However, the CBDT did not explicitly name Polycab India Limited in its statement.

Meanwhile, Polycab India issued a clarification on January 10, dismissing reports of "tax evasion" as mere "rumors." 

Advertisement

The company stressed upon its commitment to compliance and transparency, asserting full cooperation with the Income Tax department officials during the search proceedings in December 2023. 

Notably, Polycab India stated that it had not received any communication from the Income Tax department regarding the outcome of the search.

Advertisement

According to the CBDT, the raids uncovered substantial evidence, including documents and digital data, exposing the "modus operandi of tax evasion" employed by the group, allegedly in collaboration with some authorised distributors. 

The preliminary analysis suggested various illicit activities, such as unaccounted cash sales, cash payments for unrecorded purchases, non-genuine transport, and sub-contracting expenses, aimed at suppressing taxable income.

Advertisement

The CBDT claimed that the flagship company within the Polycab group engaged in unaccounted cash sales amounting to approximately Rs 1,000 crore, which were not reflected in the official books of accounts. 

Additionally, unaccounted cash payments exceeding Rs 400 crore, made by a distributor on behalf of the company for raw material purchases, were discovered.

Advertisement

The statement further alleged the identification of "non-genuine" expenses, including sub-contracting expenses, purchases, and transport expenses, aggregating to around Rs 100 crore based on evidence seized from the company's premises. 

The search action also uncovered "unexplained" transactions facilitated by an authorised distributor issuing bills without actual supply of goods, resulting in inflated purchase accounts for certain parties, totalling about Rs 500 crore. This distributor exclusively sold products of the flagship company, according to the CBDT.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement