Polycab shares rise: Shares of cable and wire manufacturer Polycab India, climbed as much as 4.74 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,061.35 per share. The increase followed a clarification issued by the company amid an ongoing Income-Tax department (I-T) raid.

Image Credits: Polycab India

On January 11, Polycab stated that it did not receive any written communication from the Income-Tax department regarding the outcome of the search.

The stock had faced a major downturn on January 11 after the Income-Tax department, during its search of over 50 company premises, revealed "unaccounted cash sales" amounting to about Rs 1,000 crore.

Notably, the shares gained over 4 per cent on Friday, after falling over 26 per cent in the previous five trading sessions.

"While the post search proceedings will take its own course, the company will continue to fully cooperate with the I-T department in this regard. There is no material adverse impact on the financial position of the company," the management said in an exchange filing.

While the company remains dismissive of the tax evasion claims, market analysts highlight concerns about potential corporate governance issues that could impact the stock's valuation.

"The ongoing Rs 1000 crore tax evasion case involving Polycab awaits further clarity. Amidst expectations of sustained volatility, there is an anticipation that the stock will underperform. On account of valuation concerns, we had recommended a sell rating with a target price of Rs. 4473, which has been achieved," said Anil R, Research analyst, Geojit Financial Services.

On January 9, when reports of tax evasion surfaced, Polycab India informed stock exchanges that it had not received any communication from the Income-Tax department.

However, two days later, tax officials released a statement suggesting that a wire and cable manufacturer group, without naming Polycab, engaged in unaccounted cash sales, cash payments for unaccounted purchases, non-genuine transport, and sub-contracting expenses for the suppression of taxable income.

Financial performance

Polycab’s consolidated profit zoomed 59 per cent to Rs 426 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24), from Rs 268 crore in Q2FY23.

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review soared 26.5 per cent to Rs 4,218 crore, as opposed to Rs 3,332 crore in the previous year.

Image Credits: Pexels

Notably, brokerage firm Jefferies holds the highest price target on Polycab India, estimating Rs 7,000 per share, according to reports.

Since its listing in 2019, Polycab India's shares have delivered positive returns every year. The stock has climbed nearly 520 per cent since listing, while the stock zoomed nearly 49 per cent in 2023.

Polycab India is the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables. Its business operations span across India through 23 manufacturing facilities, 15 plus offices and 25 plus warehouses.

As of 11:48 am, shares of Polycab were trading 2.73 per cent higher at Rs 3,984.45 per share.

